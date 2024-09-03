Intel's Lunar Lake raced AMD Strix Point and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite in an F1 24 gaming demo — here's what happened

While we love to talk about AI performance on AI PCs, the new chipsets offer better gaming performance with integrated graphics chips than we've ever seen before. The days when you need a discrete GPU to play any game at medium or high settings may very well be behind us thanks to the AMD Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" series and now the Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" chipsets.

During the global launch event for Intel's latest Intel Core Ultra processors ahead of the IFA Berlin conference, the company showcased the new silicon in a series of AI, gaming, and power efficiency demos. All of the demos were run on laptops that will be available to customers, making them all the more impactful compared to tests run on custom-built hardware.

The F1 24 demo impressed me the most, as Intel ran the game on "High" settings at 1080p on an AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 Strix Point system and an Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake system. Intel also had a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite laptop running F1 22 on "High" settings at 1080p resolution, as the newer F1 24 title does not run on Qualcomm laptops even when emulated.

Because of the emulation required for the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite system, it averaged just 30-40 FPS on F1 22. Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen AI 300 laptop maintained a decent 60 FPS, and the Intel Core Ultra 200V system averaged above 70 FPS with highs breaking the 90 FPS mark.

Do you even need a discrete GPU anymore?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's been an open secret for the past couple of laptop generations that you can game on an integrated GPU, provided you accept that you won't get a stable frame rate above 30 FPS on most games.

Within the last year, that expectation has been blown out of the water. Qualcomm bragged about gaming performance on the Snapdragon X Elite chipset, though the post-launch experience has been a bit more underwhelming and required some tweaks.

With the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix Point launch, we were blown away by the power of the integrated graphics performance. Now Intel aims to set those expectations even higher with Lunar Lake's updated Intel Arc iGPU.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Granted, if you want to game in high resolutions with frame rates well above 60 FPS, getting a laptop with a discrete graphics card is still the best option. An iGPU would also greatly hamper any competitive gaming.

However, if you need a laptop that offers great battery life, good productivity performance, and can handle some casual gaming, one of these ultra-thin and light AI PCs is the way to go. It's the best of both worlds.

Disclaimer

Intel paid for travel and accommodations for IFA Berlin. The company did not see the contents of this article before publication.

Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue celebrates one of the world's longest-running consumer tech expos, Germany's own Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin.

Our on-the-ground team will bring you all the news emerging from the showroom floor of Messe Berlin and highlight the best in consumer tech as we announce our inaugural Laptop Laurel winners for best-in-show products.

Head over to Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue for more coverage.