Dell's new Premium laptops show; an XPS by any other name is just as sweet

Dell may no longer call its flagship consumer laptop line the XPS, but we know an XPS when we see one.

From today, the Dell 14 Premium and Dell 16 Premium laptops are available to purchase — and we have high hopes for them, especially after generally enjoying the XPS 14 and XPS 13 last year, despite the disappointment of the Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1.

While there's plenty new to mention about these new laptops, I'm actually glad to see the old XPS chassis return for another generation, even if it's a little divisive for some. Though the XPS name has been retired, it's good to see that Dell hasn't sunset the things that made it so special. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

Dell Premium: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dell 14 Premium Dell 16 Premium Price: $1,649 (starting) $2,699 (RTX 5060, starting) CPU: Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 265H Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU: Intel Arc 140T Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 with 8GB VRAM RAM: Up to 64GB Up to 64GB Storage: Up to 4TB SSD Up to 4TB Display: Up to 14.5-inch, 3200 x 2000, 120Hz, OLED Up to 16.3-inch, 3840 x 2400, 120Hz, OLED Battery: 70Whr (watt-hour) 99.5Whr (watt-hour) Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches 14.1 x 9.4 x 0.74 inches Weight: Up to 3.76 pounds Up to 4.65 pounds

Dell Premium: Features

(Image credit: Dell)

Much like last year's Dell XPS models, the new Dell Premium lineup features a minimalist chassis with an ultra-slick keyboard deck, complete with an invisible touchpad and disappearing function row.

The Dell 14 Premium and Dell 16 Premium also feature top-firing speakers, optional OLED display panels rated to 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Intel's powerful Core Ultra 200H series processors.

Unfortunately, due to the smaller NPU on Intel's Core Ultra 200H series, the Dell Premium laptops don't meet the minimum requirements for the Microsoft Copilot+ program. But if you ask me, you're not missing much.

The Dell 16 Premium also comes with the option for a discrete Nvidia GPU, from the RTX 5050 to the RTX 5070, so you can get the right amount of graphics power for your needs, whether you want to do some casual gaming or heavy video editing.

Dell also makes strong claims about the Dell Premium's battery life, with the Dell 14 Premium reportedly delivering up to 20 hours of video streaming, while the Dell 16 Premium gets up to 27 hours of streaming battery life.

Of course, that's with the LCD panel option, rather than the OLED.

What's next

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell 14 Premium is available now in the US and Canada, with a starting price of $1,649.

The Dell 16 Premium with an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU is available now in the US and Canada, with a starting price of $2,699.

The Dell 16 Premium models with Intel Arc graphics, Nvidia RTX 5050, and Nvidia RTX 5070 will be available soon.

Pricing is not yet available for these models, but we would expect the Dell 16 Premium with integrated Intel Arc graphics to be closer in price to the Dell 14 Premium, while the RTX 5050 and RTX 5070 models will be closer to the 5060's $2,699 starting price.

While these new Dell Premium laptops are no longer called the Dell XPS, they maintain the XPS' level of high-end components with powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, OLED displays, and optional discrete graphics on the flagship Dell 16 Premium.

And hey, they've even got the XPS chassis, complete with an invisible touchpad and function row keys that are an accessibility nightmare.