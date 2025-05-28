The new Dell 16 Plus laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU just dropped $450

The Dell 16 Plus laptop is on sale at Dell.com for the first time.

It's been a month since the new Dell 16 Plus Laptop launched, and it's already seeing its first discount. If you're looking for a sub-$700 personal computer for productivity and play, here's a deal worth considering.

Currently, the new Dell 16 Plus Laptop is on sale for $699 at Dell.com for a limited time. It typically costs $1,150, so that's a whopping $450 in savings, and it's the best price yet. This marks a new record low price for Dell's new AI laptop (outside of this third-party seller on eBay) and one of the best laptop deals I've seen all season.

Whether you're playing, learning, or working, the Dell 16 Plus is well-equipped for the task. Powered by Intel's powerful Core Ultra Series 2 processor, it has on-device AI to boost efficiency and promote longer battery life.

The Dell 16 Plus hasn't made its way to us for testing, yet it has a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating at Dell. Out of 19 reviews so far, customers satisfied with their purchase praise the laptop's speedy response, great performance, and sleek design. Others say it's easy to set up and fast-booting.

So if you're looking for a big screen laptop for content consumption and creativity, the Dell 16 Plus might be right for you.

Learn more about the new Dell 16 Plus below and act fast to snag it at this tempting price.

