The new Dell 16 Plus laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU just dropped $450
Save $450 on the new Dell 16 Plus laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 series 2 processor.
It's been a month since the new Dell 16 Plus Laptop launched, and it's already seeing its first discount. If you're looking for a sub-$700 personal computer for productivity and play, here's a deal worth considering.
Currently, the new Dell 16 Plus Laptop is on sale for $699 at Dell.com for a limited time. It typically costs $1,150, so that's a whopping $450 in savings, and it's the best price yet. This marks a new record low price for Dell's new AI laptop (outside of this third-party seller on eBay) and one of the best laptop deals I've seen all season.
Whether you're playing, learning, or working, the Dell 16 Plus is well-equipped for the task. Powered by Intel's powerful Core Ultra Series 2 processor, it has on-device AI to boost efficiency and promote longer battery life.
The Dell 16 Plus hasn't made its way to us for testing, yet it has a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating at Dell. Out of 19 reviews so far, customers satisfied with their purchase praise the laptop's speedy response, great performance, and sleek design. Others say it's easy to set up and fast-booting.
So if you're looking for a big screen laptop for content consumption and creativity, the Dell 16 Plus might be right for you.
Learn more about the new Dell 16 Plus below and act fast to snag it at this tempting price.
Today's best Dell 16 Plus deal
Overview
This limited-time laptop deal takes $450 off the new Dell 16 Plus.
Features: 16-inch 2.2K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, 1 Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, Windows 11 Home
Release date: April 2025
Price check: Only at Dell
Price history: This is the Dell 16 Plus Laptop's lowest price to date from Dell.
Reviews: We didn't review the new Dell 16 Plus yet, however, it has amassed a solid customer review rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars at Dell.com.
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The Dell 16 Plus is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use or competitive gaming. Browse our best laptops in the 2025 buying guide for more options.
