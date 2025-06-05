At $300 off, this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Intel Core Ultra 9 laptop is a steal!

If your daily driver just isn't cutting it anymore, Dell has your summer upgrade covered. Right now, Dell is slashing up to $450 off select AI-ready laptops like the best-selling Inspiron series.

During the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Intel Core Ultra 9 Laptop for just $799. It normally costs $1,099, so that's a massive $300 in savings and the biggest markdown I've seen for it yet. In terms of laptop clearance sales, this is one for the record books.

Browse: Dell's entire sale

Sleek, stylish, and AI-ready, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for work and play.

We didn't test this 16-inch version, however, we reviewed and rated the 14-inch Dell Inspiron Plus 4 out of 5 stars. Our expert was so impressed by the laptop's quick, responsive performance, powerful speakers, and 15-hour battery life that they bestowed it with our Editor's Choice Award.

Expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its smaller sibling, only with a bigger, 16-inch 2.5K 120Hz display. Suitable for multitasking, some light creating tasks, and some gaming, it runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with Intel Arc Graphics.

For fast file transferring and storage, it supplies you with an ample 512GB SSD. If you require more storage, it's easily expandable with an external SSD, SD, or microSD.

At $300 off, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a steal of a deal! Dell deals like this typically sell out fast, so I recommend you gran it while you still can.

Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 Plus deal