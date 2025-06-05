At $300 off, this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Intel Core Ultra 9 laptop is a steal!
The Inspiron 16 Plus just got a $300 price cut for Dell's big summer upgrade sale.
If your daily driver just isn't cutting it anymore, Dell has your summer upgrade covered. Right now, Dell is slashing up to $450 off select AI-ready laptops like the best-selling Inspiron series.
During the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Intel Core Ultra 9 Laptop for just $799. It normally costs $1,099, so that's a massive $300 in savings and the biggest markdown I've seen for it yet. In terms of laptop clearance sales, this is one for the record books.
Sleek, stylish, and AI-ready, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is one of the best laptops for work and play.
We didn't test this 16-inch version, however, we reviewed and rated the 14-inch Dell Inspiron Plus 4 out of 5 stars. Our expert was so impressed by the laptop's quick, responsive performance, powerful speakers, and 15-hour battery life that they bestowed it with our Editor's Choice Award.
Expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its smaller sibling, only with a bigger, 16-inch 2.5K 120Hz display. Suitable for multitasking, some light creating tasks, and some gaming, it runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with Intel Arc Graphics.
For fast file transferring and storage, it supplies you with an ample 512GB SSD. If you require more storage, it's easily expandable with an external SSD, SD, or microSD.
At $300 off, the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a steal of a deal! Dell deals like this typically sell out fast, so I recommend you gran it while you still can.
Today's best Dell Inspiron 16 Plus deal
Overview
Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus in this epic laptop clearance deal.
Launch date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus configuration.
Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 120Hz matte display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Ports: 1 x Universal audio jack, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x Power jack, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x SD-card slot, 1 x MicroSD card slot
Price check: Amazon $1,069 (via third-party seller)
Reviews: Although we didn't test this 16-inch version, we reviewed the 14-inch Dell Inspiron Plus and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its quick, responsive performance, comfortable keyboard, and 15-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (14-inch model)
Buy it if: You want a powerful AI-ready laptop with strong performance capabilities, a great display,
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for graphics-demanding tasks like heavy video editing and competitive gaming. Visit our best laptops in 2025 to find a personal computer that suits your use case.
