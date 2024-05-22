Dell Memorial Day sale 2024: Shop early deals now
Shop today's early Dell Memorial Day sale deals
Dell Memorial Day sale preview deals are now available in the laptop maker's Seasonal Tech Event.
Right now, you can upgrade and save up to $750 on the latest Intel Ultra AI laptops. And what's more, save an extra $100 on select Dell Intel Ultra laptops via coupon, "ULTRA100". Or, save up to $150 on select Dell and Alienware gaming laptops via coupon, "ULTRA150".
Now is a great time to score massive savings on older model laptops that are now on clearance, from Dell everyday laptops to gaming rigs to security-driven business notebooks. Expand your display and pick up on laptop essentials for less with Dell's pre-Memorial Day deals on monitors and PC accessories.
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27 this year and early deals are now live at Dell. Naturally, I’m sharing my recommend deals from the sale to help you find the right laptop or peripheral at a stellar price.
Dell's limited time deals typically sell out quick, so we recommend you act fast. Scroll on to browse Dell’s early Memorial Day deals below.
Dell Memorial Day sale — Quick links
- Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: was $1.599 now $1,249 via coupon, "ULTRA150"
- Dell XPS 14 RTX 4050: was $2,199 now $1,699
- Dell Inspiron 14: was 899 now $799
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,099 now $999 @ Dell via coupon, "ULTRA100"
- Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1.199 now $1.049
Dell Memorial Day sale 2024 — early deals
Dell Inspiron 14: $899 $799 @ Dell
Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 14 5440 powered by Intel's latest Ultra Core 7 processor. We tested its sibling, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life.
Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,099 $999 @ Dell via coupon, "ULTRA100"
Take $100 off the Dell Inspiron 14 7440 with Ultra Core 7 when you apply coupon. "ULTRA100" at checkout. In our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1.199 now $1.049
Save $150 on the Intel Core Ultra 7 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. This is one of the best laptops for graphics intensive tasks like video editing and 3D rendering. In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p widescreen camera with dual mics, quad-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos Core and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home
Dell XPS 14 RTX 4050: was $2,199 now $1,699
Lowest price! For a limited time, you can save $500 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440).
Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: was $1.599 now $1,249
Knock $350 off the Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop with with RTX 4060 GPU via coupon, "ULTRA150" at checkout. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we found its excellent design, gaming and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. Bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC +,Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.