Dell Memorial Day sale 2024: Shop early deals now

Dell Memorial Day sale preview deals are now available in the laptop maker's Seasonal Tech Event.

Right now, you can upgrade and save up to $750 on the latest Intel Ultra AI laptops. And what's more, save an extra $100 on select Dell Intel Ultra laptops via coupon, "ULTRA100". Or, save up to $150 on select Dell and Alienware gaming laptops via coupon, "ULTRA150".

Now is a great time to score massive savings on older model laptops that are now on clearance, from Dell everyday laptops to gaming rigs to security-driven business notebooks. Expand your display and pick up on laptop essentials for less with Dell's pre-Memorial Day deals on monitors and PC accessories.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27 this year and early deals are now live at Dell. Naturally, I’m sharing my recommend deals from the sale to help you find the right laptop or peripheral at a stellar price.

Dell's limited time deals typically sell out quick, so we recommend you act fast. Scroll on to browse Dell’s early Memorial Day deals below.

Dell Memorial Day sale 2024 — early deals

Dell Inspiron 14: $899 $799 @ Dell

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 14 5440 powered by Intel's latest Ultra Core 7 processor. We tested its sibling, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,099 $999 @ Dell via coupon, "ULTRA100"

Take $100 off the Dell Inspiron 14 7440 with Ultra Core 7 when you apply coupon. "ULTRA100" at checkout. In our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1.199 now $1.049

Save $150 on the Intel Core Ultra 7 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. This is one of the best laptops for graphics intensive tasks like video editing and 3D rendering. In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p widescreen camera with dual mics, quad-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos Core and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 14 RTX 4050: was $2,199 now $1,699

Lowest price! For a limited time, you can save $500 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home