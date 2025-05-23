The best Memorial Day laptop sales live – I found savings of up to $900

Memorial Day weekend is here, and the deals are already out in full swing. I’m seeing huge discounts on laptops, with savings of up to $900 on select models. Not in the market for anything big this weekend? No sweat—stock up on accessories and fun gadgets for as little as $59.

I love a good sale (who doesn’t?), so I’ve spent the last few days combing through the web to spot some Memorial Day deals. Some of your favorite retailers are offering up sweet discounts, including Amazon , Best Buy , Newegg , and Walmart . Certain brands have their own host of exciting deals, such as Dell , Lenovo, and Samsung.

If you’re looking for an upgrade, now’s a fantastic time to shop Memorial Day laptop deals , with discounts on MacBooks, gaming laptops, and Chromebooks readily available.

It’s not all laptops, though. I’m spotting great deals on monitors, keyboards, mice, extra storage, and snazzy gadgets to give your entire experience a boost without breaking the bank.

We’re unlikely to find any better deals this summer. The only downside is that things are selling out fast, which is why I’ll be keeping you posted throughout the holiday weekend. As a laptop expert, I know everything there is to know about picking out the right notebook or the perfect accessory to go with it, and now’s a great time to shop for either (or both).

Below, you’ll find some of the best Memorial Day laptop deals available, updated live all the way through the end of the holiday. Snap them up quickly, because some of these are selling out fast!

MSI Stealth 16 AI RTX 4070 : was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy Save $400 on the MSI Stealth 16 AI with this outstanding Best Buy Memorial Day gaming laptop deal. Would you like AI with that? This gaming laptop comes with all the latest in AI gadgetry, including an NPU and Windows Copilot, offering "AI task handling, better multitasking, and increased efficiency." Even if you don't care about all that, though, this is a powerful gaming rig thanks to the modern CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel AI Boost NPU, Windows 11 Home

LG gram Book: was $649 now $399 at Best Buy Best Buy takes $250 off the LG gram Book in this Memorial Day sale laptop deal. Launched in January 2025, the LG gram Book is a super-portable 15-inch everyday laptop for school, work, and everything in between. Now just under $400, it's is an affordable option if you want a lightweight laptop that can handle basic productivity and entertainment tasks like web surfing, email, social media, and streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (24GB/512GB): was $1,979 now $1,779 at BHPhoto Amazon takes $200 off the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS

Business laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

HP Pavilion 16 Laptop: was $799 now $499 at Newegg Newegg is slashing $330 off the HP Pavilion 16-inch Laptop PC ahead of Memorial Day. Take an extra $20 off when you apply coupon, "NBDEAL52" at checkout to drops its price to $449. Key specs: 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5 8540U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon 740M Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Ports: 2 x USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: was $699 now $625 at Best Buy Best Buy's Memorial Day sale takes $75 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. In our Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we called the Galaxy Chromebook Plus a worthy choice for its solid performance, bright AMOLED display, and thin, lightweight design. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for these welcome attributes as well as its solid 11-hour battery life. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 X 1080) 400-nit AMOLED display, Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 256GB of storage, ChromeOS

Gaming laptops

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $3,599 now $2,699 at Dell If you want one of the best gaming laptops, you're unlikely to get a better deal than this one. During Dell's Memorial Day sale, the Alienware x16 R2, equipped with Nvidia's RTX 4090 graphics card, is a whopping $900 off. Specs: 16-INCH fhd+ 1920 x 1200 480HZ display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU (16 cores, up to 5.1GHz), Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 16GB GDDR6 GPU, 32GB LPDDR5X 7467MT/s RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD

Dell G15: was $899 now $599 at Dell Now $300 off, the Dell G15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops for the money. Make no mistake — in no way does it sacrifice performance for price. Although we didn't test it, our sister sites Tom's Guide and Tom's Hardware rated it 3 out of 5 and 4 out of 5 stars, respectively. The overall consensus is that the Dell G15 delivers great gaming performance. As with most gaming laptops, battery life could be better, however, it's a solid budget-gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance and packs an ultra-high display refresh rate. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Vector 16 HX: was $3,029 now $2,679 at Newegg Save $350 on the MSI Vector 16 HX this Memorial Day! Are you on the hunt for a gaming laptop that comes with Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series? Some of them are still hard to come by, but surprise, surprise -- the MSI Vector 16 HX is actually discounted this year for Memorial Day. Equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, this gaming laptop is a force to be reckoned with, and it's ready to deal with the most demanding games you could possibly come up with. Specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU w/ 12GB GDDR7 VRAM, 2TB SSD, 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM, Wi-Fi 7

2-in-1 laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1: was $894 now $619 at Lenovo USA Save a whopping 30% by picking up the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 laptop today. The flexible 2-in-1, sold directly by Lenovo, is marked as almost sold out, so you'll need to act fast. Specs: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen, 60Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU with eight cores, integrated AMD Radeon 760M or 780M graphics, 16GB LPDDR5X 6400MHz RAM, up to 1TB SSD

MSI Summit E13 AI : was $1,100 now $747 at Newegg The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Summit E13 AI 2-in-1 Laptop is $353 off at Newegg. It has military-grade durability, advanced AI capabilities, and a 360-degree hinge that converts it from laptop to tablet, tent, and stand mode as needed. In our MSI Summit E13 AI Evo review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great battery life, solid performance, bright, vivid display, and durable hinges. The included stylus is also a nice touch. Key specs: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, TB SSD, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x audio/microphone combo jack, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: was $1,349 now $949 at Dell Save $400 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop (7640) with built-in AI. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life along with a gorgeous mini-LED touchscreen display. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 90Hz 300-nit Mini-LED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple laptops

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Save $100 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: B&H $899