11 top deals from Walmart's Memorial Day sale

Walmart's Memorial Day Sale kicks off the unofficial start of summer with great deals on electronics. Now is a great time to upgrade your tech for less with savings on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, video games, and 4K TVs.

Walmart, like just about every other retailer is celebrating Memorial Day with epic spring into summer discounts. There are plenty of Walmart Memorial Day Sale discounts available now. Today's special offers from Walmart feature reduced prices, clearance deals, and iconic Walmart rollbacks.

See my favorite Walmart Memorial Day deals below.

Walmart Memorial Day sale 2024

Acer Aspire 3:$499 $359 @ Walmart

One of the best deals from the Walmart Memorial Day sale takes $140 off the Acer Aspire 3. It's a great value if you want a touch screen laptop for productivity and play. this is the one to get. It features an HD webcam for video calls and HDM1 2.1 port to connect up to a 4K monitor at 144Hz. Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, HD webcam. Windows 11 Home

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $179 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Asus Vivobook 16: $699 $499 @ Walmart

Save $200 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this fantastic laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16 is a solid buy. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD webcam with privacy shutter, 180° ErgoLift hinge, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Walmart

Save $200 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Amazon $89

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $324 @ Walmart

This Walmart Memorial Day deal knocks $76 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Apple Watch Series 9 LTE: $499 $329 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $170 on the Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE support. One of the best smartwatches to buy, it's the most advanced Apple Watch yet. Apple Watch Series 9 brings a host of new features to the Apple Watch flagship including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Key features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters

Madden NFL 24 PS5: $69 $29 @ Walmart

Save $40 on Madden NFL 24 for PS5. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before.

34" LG UltraGear UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: $999 $489 @ Walmart

Save $510 on this 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved Gaming monitor (34GN850). It provides realistic, immersive viewing in rich color and contrast. You'll see games the way developers intended with all the dramatic colors and detail. Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, DisplayHDR, Radeon FreeSync 2, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, tilt, height adjustable, VESA mount compatible

70" Hisense R6 Series LED 4K TV: $478 @ Walmart

The 70-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV is a deal in itself at regular price. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.