25 best Memorial Day laptop deals to shop this weekend

Get ready bargain hunters! Memorial Day laptop deals are heading your way on Monday, May 27. Memorial Day deals on laptops typically offer the best prices of the year MacBooks, Windows laptops, and Chromebooks. If you can't stand to wait, early deals are afoot with unprecedented savings on select laptops from top-rated brands.

The best laptop for most people is the Apple MacBook Air M3 and it's our number one pick for best laptop. Period. Currently, the MacBook Air M3 is on sale for $999 ($100 off) at Amazon, whereas the MacBook Air M2 is just $849 ($250 off). So if you need to buy a laptop sooner rather than later, there are some solid deals available now.

So which stores have the best Memorial Day laptop deals? We’re tracking this year’s sales to find and share with you only the best laptop deals worth your while. As usual, our hand-selected deals put the spotlight on laptops for every use case and budget. It includes laptops our team has tested and rated or had hands-on experience with.

To help you get the most bang for your buck, I'll be spilling all the Memorial Day laptop deals tea right here. For the time being, browse today's pre-Memorial Day vibes below.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — MacBooks

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Best Buy $849 | B&H $849

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $999 | B&H $999

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,499

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $699 @ Walmart

Now $300 off, despite its age, the 2020 MacBook Air M1 is still a great value. It's the cheapest MacBook you can buy and still has plenty of life left in it. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,699 @ B&H

The previous-gen 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro is now $300 off. Across our brands, we praise the MacBook Pro M2 Pro for its impressive, speedy performance, long-lasting battery, and beautifully vibrant display. Even the speaker setup on this laptop impressed many reviewers, which is a hard feat for a laptop. Features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — Windows laptops

Dell Inspiron 14: $899 $799 @ Dell

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 14 5440 powered by Intel's latest Ultra Core 7 processor. We tested its sibling, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,099 $999 @ Dell via coupon, "ULTRA100"

Take $100 off the Dell Inspiron 14 7440 with Ultra Core 7 when you apply coupon. "ULTRA100" at checkout. In our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: from $1,349 @ Samsung

Get a free 50" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Galaxy Book 4 Edge directly from Samsung. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Acer Swift Go 14: $899 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Acer Swift Go 14 in this limited-time deal on Amazon. It's a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable and stylish laptop for daily tasks and light gaming. In our Acer Swift Go 14 review, we called it an absolute powerhouse and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel touch screen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD storage, QHD webcam, Windows 11 Home

HP 15" Laptop (2024): $649 $498 @ Amazon

Save $151 on the 2024 15-inch HP Laptop (15-fd0012nr). This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of oomph and is just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6: $1,519 $805 @ Lenovo

Save $714 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 via coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK". Engineered with business pros in mind, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and dual mics, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,899

Save $500 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Plus save $100 on the Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you bundle it with your purchase. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB RAM), Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU (or RTX 4070), 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: $2,989 $1,697 @ Lenovo

Price drop! For a limited time, save 40% on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with coupon, "THINKX1DEAL" at checkout. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated Arc GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 126H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 14 RTX 4050: was $2,199 now $1,699

Lowest price! For a limited time, you can save $500 on the new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440). Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — Chromebooks

HP Chromebook 14: $299 $139 @ Best Buy

One of the best Chromebook deals at Best Buy knocks $160 off the HP Chromebook 14. One of the best budget Chromebooks to buy, it's well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. Features: 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by B&O, Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics, 64GB of eMMC storage

Asus Chromebook C424: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $50 off the Asus Chromebook C424 in this limited-time deal. Great for students looking or anyone else looking for a basic laptop. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 128GB of storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $279 @ Best Buy

Now $120 off, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage.

HP Chromebook Plus: $499 $399 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $100 on the HP Chromebook Plus. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $449 @Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is the brand's first cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top-tier gameplay. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD.

Best Memorial Day laptop deals — Gaming laptops

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060: $1,479 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $480 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED gaming laptop if you're looking for a cheaper Legion Pro 5i alternative. Given the specs, this in an exceptional value for the price. The pricier Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro, earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display and performance impressive. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. Features: 14.5-inch (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Dell G16 with this Dell gaming laptop deal. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Gigabyte Aorus 15 RTX 4070: $1,649 $1,299 @ Newegg

Take $350 off the RTX 4070 graphics-toting Gigabyte Aorus 15 and get a free AOC Agon Gaming Mouse (valued at $25). We didn't get our hands on it for testing, however, sister site Tom's Hardware took the RTX 4070 Gigabyte Aorus 15X for a spin. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its overall strong performance, quality build and customizable RGB lighting. Features: 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: was $1.599 now $1,249

Knock $350 off the Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 GPU via coupon, "ULTRA150" at checkout. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we found its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. The bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC +, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4080: was $3,099 now $2,799

Save $300 on the Alienware m18 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. Though we didn't get a chance to test this 18-inch version, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we found praise its excellent design, gaming and productivity performance impressive. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, 1080p HDR RGB-IR camera with dual-array microphones Windows 11 Home

