Lenovo Memorial Day sale 2022: Early deals take up to 65% off ThinkPad, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale starts now with early deals on the brand's best laptops. The sitewide sale offers solid discounts on Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more.

So if you want to get a head start on Memorial Day shopping, save up to 65% on various configuration laptops and tablets today.

One early Memorial Day deal offers the 15.6 inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for $788 via coupon, "EXTRA5". This 2-in-1 laptop normally retails for $1,079, so that's $291 in savings. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this machine and one of the best laptop deals from the sale.

For a limited time, save $291 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Flex via coupon "EXTRA5". This 2-in-1 laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends May 15.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 has a 360-hinge to easily convert from laptop to tablet in a cinch. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our IdeaPad Flex 5 review, we liked its solid performance, good audio quality and responsive keyboard. The laptop's battery endured a lengthy 14 hours of continuous web browsing over WiFi at a brightness of 150 during testing. We gave the IdeaPad Flex 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The laptop we tested has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 16GB of RAM. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver solid multitasking performance for creating documents, emails, and streaming videos.

Now at its lowest price yet, Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 is a solid choice if you prioritize flexibility and long battery life.

Looking for a more portable convertible device, you can get the Lenovo Tab P11 Tablet Bundle for $271 via coupon, "EPPTABS" ($129 off). This bundle includes: a Lenovo Tab P11 tablet, Tab P11 Keyboard and Lenovo Stylus. The tablet has an 11-inch2K (2000 x 1200) 2K touch display, 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 662 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

And that's just a taste of Lenovo's early Memorial Day doorbuster deals. Browse more from the sale below.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5: was $3,399 now $1,529 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "THINKPBIZ2022" takes $1,869 off the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5. We love this 2-in-1 laptop's gorgeous touchscreen, great performance, and world-class keyboard. This Yoga Gen 5 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10610U 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This deal ends May 15.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,879 now $1,727 @ Lenovo

Save $1,152 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKMAY". It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5-stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice business laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable: was $2,219 now $888 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon "THINKPADBIZ2022", takes $1,331 off the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X12. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable review, we praise its solid performance, long battery life and excellent keyboard. The 2-in-1 in this deal has a 12.3 inch (1920 x 1280) touch display, 1.80 GHz Intel Core i5-1130G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This deal ends May 15.