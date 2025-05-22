Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sale: I found 9 deals to save you up to $700

Memorial Day sales slash up to $700 off select Microsoft Surface laptops, pro tablets, and accessories. You'll find the best Surface device deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and of course, Microsoft.

These savings arrive on the heels of the release of the all-new 13-inch Surface Laptop and 12-inch Surface Pro Copilot+ PCs. Prices start from $899 and $799, respectively.

While there aren't any outright discounts on these new Surface devices which launched just days ago, here's a Microsoft Store deal you might like.

From now through June 30, you can get up to a $700 rebate when you purchase any new Copilot+ PC and trade-in your old Surface device. The cash back you receive is dependent on two factors — your trade-in device's condition and hardware configuration.

For the sake of this deal share, I went through the steps of the Microsoft Store Online Trade-in Program to check the value of my older model Surface Laptop. I found that if I trade in my Surface Laptop 4 (Intel i5/8GB/512GB) in good working condition, I'd get a rebate of $400 toward the new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC (X Plus/16GB/512GB).

Given that the new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC costs $899, that's 44% off, which is an excellent discount in my book. Without the promo, I'd get $133 cash back instead.

So if cost has you hesitant about upgrading to one of the new Surface devices, you'll want to take advantage of Microsoft's trade-in offer.

Looking for a break on a previous-gen Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11? Keep scrolling to browse my recommended Memorial Day deals on Microsoft Surface devices.

Surface Laptop

Microsoft Laptop Go 3: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Save $150 on the Surface Laptop Go 3 this Memorial Day. If you're looking for something super portable and easy to carry around, this Microsoft Surface deal is for you. At just under 2.5 pounds, this might be one of the best laptops for students and professionals. Features: 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) PixelSense touchscreen display, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU (up to 4.4GHz), 256GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, fingerprint power button, Windows 11 Home Price check: Microsoft $849

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $789 at Amazon Save $210 on this entry-level version of the Surface Laptop 7. This base 2024 model doesn't have the bells and whistles of the higher-end specs, but it's still packing solid specs for the price, excellent build quality, and a comfortable and stylish design. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: $899 at microsoft.com Save up to $700 on the all-new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC when you trade-in your old device at Microsoft. Launched May 20, 2025, thje new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC is Microsoft's most portable notebook yet. It may be small but it's mighty and runs on a Snapdragon X Plus processor with a 45 TOPS NPU to ensure snappy performance. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense display, Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Surface Pro deals

Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC (2025): $799 at Amazon Launched on May 20, 2025, the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is now available on Amazon starting from $799. Microsoft's new flagship tablet has the same built-in adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard option we've come to expect from the series. Beyond enjoying a more compact form factor, you may now attach the Surface Slim Pen (sold separately)to the back of the tablet for charging and secure storage. We didn't get to test this 12th-generation Surface Pro, however, in our Surface Pro (11th Edition) review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. Expect its successor to be on par. Key specs: 12-inch (2196 x 1464) PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+, up to 16 hours battery life (rated) Price check: Microsoft $799

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Elite: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy Save $300 on the 512GB model Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Plus w/ keyboard: was $1,349 now $1,099 at Best Buy If you're willing to spend more, you can get yourself the Surface Pro 11 with a keyboard. This bundle features the Pro keyboard and the Slim Pen, and it's currently discounted by $250, making for some pretty huge savings. Built for productivity, the Surface Pro 11 pairs with the included detachable keyboard to become a powerful laptop replacement. Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+