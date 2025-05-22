Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sale: I found 9 deals to save you up to $700
Save up to $700 on your next Surface Laptop or Surface Pro 2-in-1
Memorial Day sales slash up to $700 off select Microsoft Surface laptops, pro tablets, and accessories. You'll find the best Surface device deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and of course, Microsoft.
These savings arrive on the heels of the release of the all-new 13-inch Surface Laptop and 12-inch Surface Pro Copilot+ PCs. Prices start from $899 and $799, respectively.
While there aren't any outright discounts on these new Surface devices which launched just days ago, here's a Microsoft Store deal you might like.
From now through June 30, you can get up to a $700 rebate when you purchase any new Copilot+ PC and trade-in your old Surface device. The cash back you receive is dependent on two factors — your trade-in device's condition and hardware configuration.
For the sake of this deal share, I went through the steps of the Microsoft Store Online Trade-in Program to check the value of my older model Surface Laptop. I found that if I trade in my Surface Laptop 4 (Intel i5/8GB/512GB) in good working condition, I'd get a rebate of $400 toward the new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC (X Plus/16GB/512GB).
Given that the new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC costs $899, that's 44% off, which is an excellent discount in my book. Without the promo, I'd get $133 cash back instead.
So if cost has you hesitant about upgrading to one of the new Surface devices, you'll want to take advantage of Microsoft's trade-in offer.
Looking for a break on a previous-gen Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11? Keep scrolling to browse my recommended Memorial Day deals on Microsoft Surface devices.
Quick links
- Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse: was $80 now $69 at Target
- Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2: was $130 now $101 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard: was $179 now $119 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock: was $299 now $209 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $789 at Amazon
- New Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC (2025): from $799 at Microsoft, up to $700 off w/ trade-in
- NEW Microsoft Surface Laptop (2025): from $899 at Microsoft, up to $700 off w/ trade-in
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (512GB): was $1,399 now $1,049 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (32GB/1TB): was $2,099 now $1,348 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 (OLED): was $1,399 now $1,049 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: was $2,379 now $1,999 at Microsoft
Surface Laptop
Save $150 on the Surface Laptop Go 3 this Memorial Day. If you're looking for something super portable and easy to carry around, this Microsoft Surface deal is for you. At just under 2.5 pounds, this might be one of the best laptops for students and professionals.
Features: 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) PixelSense touchscreen display, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU (up to 4.4GHz), 256GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, fingerprint power button, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Microsoft $849
Save $210 on this entry-level version of the Surface Laptop 7. This base 2024 model doesn't have the bells and whistles of the higher-end specs, but it's still packing solid specs for the price, excellent build quality, and a comfortable and stylish design.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Save up to $700 on the all-new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC when you trade-in your old device at Microsoft. Launched May 20, 2025, thje new Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC is Microsoft's most portable notebook yet. It may be small but it's mighty and runs on a Snapdragon X Plus processor with a 45 TOPS NPU to ensure snappy performance.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense display, Snapdragon X Plus 8-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Microsoft is slashing $700 off the top-tier Surface Laptop 7 with 64GB of RAM. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life.
Key specs: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Price check: Amazon $1,799
Save up to $600 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 at Microsoft. Prices start at $1,999 ($380 off) for the base model. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to u,se and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive.
Key specs: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Surface Pro deals
Launched on May 20, 2025, the Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is now available on Amazon starting from $799. Microsoft's new flagship tablet has the same built-in adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard option we've come to expect from the series. Beyond enjoying a more compact form factor, you may now attach the Surface Slim Pen (sold separately)to the back of the tablet for charging and secure storage.
We didn't get to test this 12th-generation Surface Pro, however, in our Surface Pro (11th Edition) review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. Expect its successor to be on par.
Key specs: 12-inch (2196 x 1464) PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+, up to 16 hours battery life (rated)
Price check: Microsoft $799
Best Buy is slashing $200 off the 13-inch Surface Pro 11 standalone tablet for Memorial Day. When paired with an optional Surface Pro keyboard (sold separately), the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop. In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Save $300 on the 512GB model Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
If you're willing to spend more, you can get yourself the Surface Pro 11 with a keyboard. This bundle features the Pro keyboard and the Slim Pen, and it's currently discounted by $250, making for some pretty huge savings. Built for productivity, the Surface Pro 11 pairs with the included detachable keyboard to become a powerful laptop replacement.
Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz PixelSense LCD, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Hilda Scott
