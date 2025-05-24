Dell’s Snapdragon-powered XPS 13 is $400 off in Memorial Day sale blowout

Recommended reading

The ultraportable laptop is a great price for someone who wants a laptop to last almost all day.

Dell XPS 13
Nows your chance to sell a lot of money on a Dell XPS 13. (Image credit: Dell)

It's Memorial Day weekend, and there are a lot of tech deals that can save hundreds of dollars on the best laptops.

That’s the case with the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale at Dell for $1,059. That's more than $400 off the regular $1,499 price. This Dell XPS 13 has a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display.

In our Dell XPS 13 9345 (Snapdragon X Elite) review, the laptop won us over with its combination of strong performance, bright display, a 1080p webcam, and an incredible battery life. A Laptop Mag battery test found that the Dell XPS 13 lasted and average 19 hours and 1 minute. That outperformed the MacBook Air, the Zenbook 14, the Spectre x360, and the average premium laptop. This makes the Dell XPS 13 one of the best Windows laptops for working completely on the go.

Dell XPS 13 Memorial Day deal

Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now $1,059 at dell.com

Dell XPS 13
Was: $1,499
Now: $1059 @ Dell
Overview:
Lowest price! Dell takes $440 off the longest-lasting laptop.

Launch date: 2024

Price history: This is one of the lowest price points for the XPS 13.

Features: Display: 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU RAM: 16GB GPU: Qualcomm Adreno Storage: 512GB SSD

Price check: $1499 @ Best Buy

Reviews: Between its long battery life and strong performance, the Dell XPS 13 is tough to say no to. Apart from its somewhat cramped keyboard, it should be an easy purchase for most power users.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar:  ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want the most and you want the best out of your battery life. And if want an ultraportable laptop with a solid webcam and a bright display.

Don't buy it if: You need more than two ports, and you care about the color coverage of your display, or need a larger keyboard.

View Deal
