Dell’s Snapdragon-powered XPS 13 is $400 off in Memorial Day sale blowout

It's Memorial Day weekend, and there are a lot of tech deals that can save hundreds of dollars on the best laptops.

That’s the case with the Dell XPS 13, which is on sale at Dell for $1,059. That's more than $400 off the regular $1,499 price. This Dell XPS 13 has a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display.

In our Dell XPS 13 9345 (Snapdragon X Elite) review, the laptop won us over with its combination of strong performance, bright display, a 1080p webcam, and an incredible battery life. A Laptop Mag battery test found that the Dell XPS 13 lasted and average 19 hours and 1 minute. That outperformed the MacBook Air, the Zenbook 14, the Spectre x360, and the average premium laptop. This makes the Dell XPS 13 one of the best Windows laptops for working completely on the go.

Dell XPS 13 Memorial Day deal