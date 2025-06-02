Save $140 on the new Dell Pro 14 business laptop.

It's summer upgrade season at Dell.com, and the latest Dell Pro laptops are seeing first-time discounts. Thanks to Dell's generous savings, you can get yourself a capable Windows 11 Pro business laptop for under $800.

One standout deal drops the Dell Pro 14 Laptop to just $779. Previously priced at $919, that's $140 in savings and one of the best laptop deals of the day.

It's also the lowest price I've seen for this newest 14-inch Dell business laptop since it launched back in January.

Design-wise new Dell Pro 14 in this deal sports a textured finish, magnetite color scheme, and is military-grade durable, so it can take a beating. In terms of specs, this base configuration has a 14-inch FHD+ display and runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU alongside 16GB RAM with Intel Integrated Graphics.

You'll store your files on the laptop's 256GB SSD and hold video calls on an FHD HDR + IR webcam featuring a built-in microphone and privacy shutter. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, the Dell Pro 14 has a dedicated Windows Copilot key for instant access to the integrated personal AI assistant.

If you have room in your budget, Dell offers the larger 16-inch Dell Pro 16 Laptop for $1,039 ($190 off). Or, get maximum performance and savings with the Dell Pro Max for 16 for $1,440 ($240 off).

Now $779, the Dell Pro 14 is a wallet-friendly choice if you prioritize professional-grade productivity and portability in a laptop.

Today's best Dell Pro 14 business laptop deal