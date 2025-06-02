The new Dell Pro 14 laptop drops $140 in price for the first time
Save $140 on the new Dell Pro 14 business laptop.
It's summer upgrade season at Dell.com, and the latest Dell Pro laptops are seeing first-time discounts. Thanks to Dell's generous savings, you can get yourself a capable Windows 11 Pro business laptop for under $800.
One standout deal drops the Dell Pro 14 Laptop to just $779. Previously priced at $919, that's $140 in savings and one of the best laptop deals of the day.
Browse: Dell's entire sale
It's also the lowest price I've seen for this newest 14-inch Dell business laptop since it launched back in January.
Design-wise new Dell Pro 14 in this deal sports a textured finish, magnetite color scheme, and is military-grade durable, so it can take a beating. In terms of specs, this base configuration has a 14-inch FHD+ display and runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU alongside 16GB RAM with Intel Integrated Graphics.
You'll store your files on the laptop's 256GB SSD and hold video calls on an FHD HDR + IR webcam featuring a built-in microphone and privacy shutter. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, the Dell Pro 14 has a dedicated Windows Copilot key for instant access to the integrated personal AI assistant.
If you have room in your budget, Dell offers the larger 16-inch Dell Pro 16 Laptop for $1,039 ($190 off). Or, get maximum performance and savings with the Dell Pro Max for 16 for $1,440 ($240 off).
Now $779, the Dell Pro 14 is a wallet-friendly choice if you prioritize professional-grade productivity and portability in a laptop.
Today's best Dell Pro 14 business laptop deal
Overview
The new Dell Pro 14 is $140 off for the first time.
Key specs: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 120U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Integrated Graphics, 256GB SSD, FHD HDR + IR webcam with privacy shutter, and microphone, Windows 11 Pro
Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A port with PowerShare, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-C port with DisplayPort Alt mode/Power Delivery, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) port with Power Delivery 3.1 & DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode/USB Type-C/USB4/Power Delivery, 1 x RJ45 (1 Gbps) Ethernet port, 1 x headphone jack, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: January 6, 2025
Price check: Only at Dell
Price history: This is the Dell Pro 14 Laptop's lowest price ever.
Reviews: Although we didn't get our hands on the Dell Pro 14 for a review, we've tested plenty of Dell laptops over the years. We find they generally offer solid performance for the price.
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop with long battery life. The Dell Pro 14 is ideal for daily productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use or competitive gaming. Browse our best laptops in the 2025 buying guide for more options.
