Save up to $200 on the latest Motorola Razr 2025 flip phone series
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr Plus and $130 on the Motorola Razr Ultra, which is the official phone of Love Island USA season 7
If you've ever owned a Motorola Razr V3 flip phone, you remember its sleek design, backlit keypad, and that satisfying "clack" sound when you closed it. Twenty years later, the 2025 Motorola Razr series is the brand's most advanced, fun flip phone yet.
For a limited time, you can get the Motorola Razr Plus for $799 from Motorola's online store. That's $200 off its normal price of $999 and one of the best phone deals you can get before Prime Day.
It's not the lowest price I've seen for this phone, but still a solid discount. Stack your savings with an extra $100 off at checkout when you trade in your old phone.
The Motorola Razr Plus is available in a range of colors to stand out from the crowd: Hot Pink, Spring Green, Mocha Mousse, Peach Fuzz, and Midnight Blue.
Only the Hot Pink color variant Razr Plus includes a FREE matching Razr Strap Case (valued at $50), so choose wisely.
The Motorola Razr Plus packs a (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.
As an alternative, you can get the more powerful Snapgragon 8 Elite-powered 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra with 512GB of storage for $1,169 at Best Buy ($130 off).
It's the official phone of Peacock's hit reality series, Love Island USA series 7, and one of the best foldable phones around.
Now seeing markdowns of up to $200, the 2025 Motorola Razr series is worth a look if you're in the market for a foldable phone.
Today's best Motorola Razr Plus 2025 deal
Overview
For a limited time, save $200 on the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 flip phone. This phone is unlocked for activation with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and just about any other wireless carrier in the US.
Key specs: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, IPX8 water-resistance, Cameras: 32MP, 50MP, Android 15 OS
Release date: May 15, 2025
Price check: Amazon $999 | Best Buy $999 ($899 w/ activation)
Price history: At $799, the 2025 Motorola Razr Plus is $99 shy of its lowest price ever seen on Amazon in mid-June.
Reviews: We didn't test the Motorola Razr 2025 series, but sister brand Tom's Guide rated the Motorola Razr Ultra 4 out of 5 stars. The flip phone's industry-leading mobile processor, 15-hour battery life, AI functionality, and fun colors won them over.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ (Motorola Razr Ultra)
Buy it if: You want to switch to a foldable device. Or if you want to revisit or experience the retro feel of a flip phone in an updated smartphone.
Don't buy it if: You don't see yourself using a flip phone and prefer a traditional candy bar design smartphone.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
