Save up to $200 on the latest Motorola Razr 2025 flip phone series

The Motorola Razr Plus is one of the best foldable phones you can get.

If you've ever owned a Motorola Razr V3 flip phone, you remember its sleek design, backlit keypad, and that satisfying "clack" sound when you closed it. Twenty years later, the 2025 Motorola Razr series is the brand's most advanced, fun flip phone yet.

For a limited time, you can get the Motorola Razr Plus for $799 from Motorola's online store. That's $200 off its normal price of $999 and one of the best phone deals you can get before Prime Day.

Browse: Motorola's entire sale

It's not the lowest price I've seen for this phone, but still a solid discount. Stack your savings with an extra $100 off at checkout when you trade in your old phone.

The Motorola Razr Plus is available in a range of colors to stand out from the crowd: Hot Pink, Spring Green, Mocha Mousse, Peach Fuzz, and Midnight Blue.

Only the Hot Pink color variant Razr Plus includes a FREE matching Razr Strap Case (valued at $50), so choose wisely.

The Motorola Razr Plus packs a (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 3000-nit 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.

As an alternative, you can get the more powerful Snapgragon 8 Elite-powered 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra with 512GB of storage for $1,169 at Best Buy ($130 off).

It's the official phone of Peacock's hit reality series, Love Island USA series 7, and one of the best foldable phones around.

Now seeing markdowns of up to $200, the 2025 Motorola Razr series is worth a look if you're in the market for a foldable phone.

Today's best Motorola Razr Plus 2025 deal