Wow! This Intel Core Ultra 7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad just crashed to $699
Nab the best-selling Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 for just $699.
Micro Center is closing out the month with epic savings on shippable products. In a deal that puts Lenovo to shame, the electronics retailer is selling one of the brand's best business laptops for just under $700.
For a limited time, you can get the Intel Ultra 7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 for just $699.99, shipped from Micro Center. Previously $900, that's $200 in savings, and the lowest price ever for this configuration.
By comparison, it's $320 cheaper than Lenovo's current price for the touchscreen version with the same hardware specs.
This is one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.
Our laptop expert recommends the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 series for all the right reasons. In our 5th-generation ThinkPad E14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent build quality, sleek design, and solid performance.
While we wish we could've gotten more battery life out of it, the ThinkPad E14 ticks all the boxes if you're looking for a portable business laptop.
I expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, if not better, thanks to its upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.
As with all Lenovo ThinkPads, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 features military grade durability, fingerprint security added peace of mind.
Now $200 off, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a rugged and secure laptop for work or school.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 deal
Overview
Save $200 on the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 at Micro Center.
Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare IPS display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Launch date: June 2024
Price check: B&H $1,072 | Lenovo $1,019 (Touchscreen)
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 configuration.
Reviews: In our ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent build quality, sleek design, and solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (Gen 5)
Buy it if: You prioritize performance, reliability, security, and durability in a laptop.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic use or graphics-intensive applications. Visit our best laptops in 2025 and best gaming laptops in 2025 buying guides for more options.
