Wow! This Intel Core Ultra 7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad just crashed to $699

The Lenovo ThinkPad Gen E14 Gen 6 is one of the best laptops for business pros.

Micro Center is closing out the month with epic savings on shippable products. In a deal that puts Lenovo to shame, the electronics retailer is selling one of the brand's best business laptops for just under $700.

For a limited time, you can get the Intel Ultra 7-powered Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 for just $699.99, shipped from Micro Center. Previously $900, that's $200 in savings, and the lowest price ever for this configuration.

Browse: Micro Center's entire sale

By comparison, it's $320 cheaper than Lenovo's current price for the touchscreen version with the same hardware specs.

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.

Our laptop expert recommends the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 series for all the right reasons. In our 5th-generation ThinkPad E14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent build quality, sleek design, and solid performance.

While we wish we could've gotten more battery life out of it, the ThinkPad E14 ticks all the boxes if you're looking for a portable business laptop.

I expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, if not better, thanks to its upgraded Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.

As with all Lenovo ThinkPads, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 features military grade durability, fingerprint security added peace of mind.

Now $200 off, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a rugged and secure laptop for work or school.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 deal