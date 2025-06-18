Now $500 off, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC with 32GB of RAM is priced to move

Summer clearance deals on laptops are off to an early start at Best Buy. I see that various configurations of Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PCs are now priced to move.

Currently, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with 32GB of RAM is on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy. Previously $2,099, that's a massive savings of $500 and one of the best laptop deals from the big box retailer this week.

Not to be outdone, Amazon has it for the same price.

If you need a Windows-powered personal computer for school or work, the Surface Laptop 7 is worth considering. Launched in June 2024, the Surface Laptop 7 is one of the best laptops for college students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.

In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRadar gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024.

Best Buy didn't attach an expiration date to this deal, so there's no telling when it ends. At this price, quantities are moving fast, so I wouldn't hesitate too long.

Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal