Laptop Mag's recommended Asus Zenbook S16 Copilot+ PC gets $300 price cut for Memorial Day
Best Buy takes $300 off the Asus Zenbook S16 Copilot+ PC for Memorial Day.
Best Buy just kicked off its Memorial Day sale, and it's packed with some of the best laptop deals of the season. For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on select Asus laptops with prices starting at just $349.
One deal I recommend is the Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus Zenbook S16 for $1,099. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's $300 off and the lowest price I could find for this particular Asus laptop. By comparison, it undercut Amazon's current price for this same configuration by $550.
Launched in October 2024, the Asus Zenbook S16 is one of the best laptops for college students, remote workers, and creators.
In our Asus Zenbook S16 review, we praise its unique design, decent OLED display, powerful performance and long battery life. Just about the only gripe we had with it was its keyboard.
In one test, it breezed through two dozen Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos while Spotify played in the background. Back in our lab's Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, the Asus Zenbook S16 notched a score of 13,282. Not only did it crush the average premium laptop category (9,130), it also surpassed that of its competitor, the M3 MacBook Air’s M3 (12,052).
Now $400 off, the Asus Zenbook S16 is a solid buy if you prioritize an OLED display, powerful overall performance, and all-day battery life.
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is on through May 26.
Today's best Asus Zenbook S16 deal
