The thin and light LG gram Book lands on an incredibly low price of $399 for Memorial Day

The LG gram Book is a thin and light laptop for everyday use.

The best Memorial Day sales of 2025 offer the lowest prices of the season on select laptops. One standout deal drops LG's latest laptop to just under $400.

Currently, the LG gram Book is on sale for $399 during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. It typically costs $649, so that's $250 in savings and the lowest price ever for this lightweight laptop.

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale

See also: Memorial Day laptop deals

Launched in January 2025, the LG gram Book is a 15.6-inch laptop that lives up to its name. With a weight of just 3.6 pounds and measuring 0.76 inches thin, it's a ultra portable everyday laptop.

While we didn't get our hands on the LG gram Book to test, last year's LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and the previous-gen LG gram Superlight won our Editor's Choice Award. Based on our reviews, LG gram laptops pack great performance and battery life into a remarkably thin and light design.

At just $399, the LG gram Book is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap, super light and thin laptop for productivity and play.

I have a feeling this laptop deal might sell out quickly, so don't hesitate too long.

Today's best LG gram Book