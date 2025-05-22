The thin and light LG gram Book lands on an incredibly low price of $399 for Memorial Day
Nab the LG gram Book for just $399 before it sells out!
The best Memorial Day sales of 2025 offer the lowest prices of the season on select laptops. One standout deal drops LG's latest laptop to just under $400.
Currently, the LG gram Book is on sale for $399 during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. It typically costs $649, so that's $250 in savings and the lowest price ever for this lightweight laptop.
Launched in January 2025, the LG gram Book is a 15.6-inch laptop that lives up to its name. With a weight of just 3.6 pounds and measuring 0.76 inches thin, it's a ultra portable everyday laptop.
While we didn't get our hands on the LG gram Book to test, last year's LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and the previous-gen LG gram Superlight won our Editor's Choice Award. Based on our reviews, LG gram laptops pack great performance and battery life into a remarkably thin and light design.
At just $399, the LG gram Book is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap, super light and thin laptop for productivity and play.
I have a feeling this laptop deal might sell out quickly, so don't hesitate too long.
Today's best LG gram Book
Overview
Best Buy takes $250 off the LG gram Book in this Memorial Day sale laptop deal.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: January 2025
Price check: Newegg $649 | LG $649 (out of stock) | B&H $647 (on back order) | Amazon $660
Price history: This is the LG gram's lowest price ever.
Reviews consensus: Based on our experience reviewing LG gram series laptops, we find they generally offer solid performance, great battery life, and a remarkably thin and light design.
Buy it if: You want a laptop that's not too heavy and can handle basic productivity and entertainment tasks, including web surfing, email, social media, and streaming. And go for it if you also have a use for the free monitor.
Don't buy it if: You need a laptop for graphics-heavy applications like competitive gaming and video editing. See our best laptops in 2025 buying guide to find a personal computer that's right for you.
