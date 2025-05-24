This Acer Swift Go 14 for $599 at B&H Photo is the laptop deal to grab right now
A powerful laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor is a steal for this price.
It's Memorial Day weekend, and the tech deals are not stopping. There are a lot of sales for laptops, but this one for the Acer Swift Go 14 is probably one of the best for those who want a powerful Windows laptop without spending much money.
B&H Photo has the Acer Swift Go 14 laptop with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor for $599, which is the lowest price for this laptop we have ever seen. That's a savings of $400 off its $999 regular price. It's one of the best laptop deals you'll find this Memorial Day weekend.
This Acer Swift Go 14 with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor offers top-tier performance at an affordable price. It also comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that produces excellent contrast and vivid colors, along with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD. Our review of the laptop considered it a great mix of performance and battery life, and at this price, one of the best budget laptops you can buy.
The Memorial Day sale will end Monday night for most retailers, so those interested in saving a lot of money on new tech will need to hurry.
Memorial Day Acer Swift Go 14 deal
Acer Swift Go 14 Laptop
Was: $999
Now: $599 @ B&H Photo
Overview:
Save $400 on the Acer Swift Go 14 powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor in this limited time deal at B&H Photo.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1440p QHD webcam, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: December 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen this Acer Swift Go 14 configuration.
Price check: Acer $999
Reviews: When our brands tested the updated Acer Swift Go 14 featuring Intel's new chips, they noted improved performance and battery life over previous gen, and a sturdy, stylish build that usually accompanies the Swift Go line.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ (SFG14-72T-71QF model)
Buy it if: You need a powerful laptop with a gorgeous OLED display that won't break the bank. The Acer Swift Go 14 is just as powerful as Apple's MacBook Pro M3, so it'll handle demanding software with ease — all at an extra affordable $599 price.
Don't buy it if: You need a laptop with a longer-lasting battery. This Swift Go 14 can last almost 10 hours on a single charge, but if you need a longer 14-hour battery life, check out this $899 deal on Apple's MacBook Air M2 at Amazon instead.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
A veteran journalist and award-winning podcaster who specializes in reporting on conspiracy theories, misinformation, business, economics, video games, and tech.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.