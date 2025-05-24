This Acer Swift Go 14 for $599 at B&H Photo is the laptop deal to grab right now

It's Memorial Day weekend, and the tech deals are not stopping. There are a lot of sales for laptops, but this one for the Acer Swift Go 14 is probably one of the best for those who want a powerful Windows laptop without spending much money.

B&H Photo has the Acer Swift Go 14 laptop with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor for $599, which is the lowest price for this laptop we have ever seen. That's a savings of $400 off its $999 regular price. It's one of the best laptop deals you'll find this Memorial Day weekend.

This Acer Swift Go 14 with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor offers top-tier performance at an affordable price. It also comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that produces excellent contrast and vivid colors, along with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD. Our review of the laptop considered it a great mix of performance and battery life, and at this price, one of the best budget laptops you can buy.

The Memorial Day sale will end Monday night for most retailers, so those interested in saving a lot of money on new tech will need to hurry.

Memorial Day Acer Swift Go 14 deal