This Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is on sale at Best Buy for $899 with a $200 discount

Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be the time to buy a laptop at a great price.

The 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the better laptops on sale right now as it's simply one of the best Windows laptops around. Best Buy has the Zenbook 14 OLED for a low price of $899, which is $200 off its regular price of $1,099.

Powering the Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, making it a powerful machine. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and weighs a very light 3 pounds. As the name implies, this Zenbook 14 comes with a sharp, OLED touch screen that gives a beautiful picture to go with that performance.

Even with that big, amazing display, the Zenbook 14 OLED has great battery life. It lasts up to 16 hours on a charge. This makes for the perfect laptop for someone who wants great performance, long battery life, and needs a laptop with an exceptional screen to stream on.

Memorial Day Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal