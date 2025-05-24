This Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is on sale at Best Buy for $899 with a $200 discount
Asus’ sleek, long-lasting laptop with top-tier performance dropped to $899 this Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be the time to buy a laptop at a great price.
The 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the better laptops on sale right now as it's simply one of the best Windows laptops around. Best Buy has the Zenbook 14 OLED for a low price of $899, which is $200 off its regular price of $1,099.
Powering the Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, making it a powerful machine. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and weighs a very light 3 pounds. As the name implies, this Zenbook 14 comes with a sharp, OLED touch screen that gives a beautiful picture to go with that performance.
Even with that big, amazing display, the Zenbook 14 OLED has great battery life. It lasts up to 16 hours on a charge. This makes for the perfect laptop for someone who wants great performance, long battery life, and needs a laptop with an exceptional screen to stream on.
Memorial Day Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop
Was: $1,099
Now: $899 @Best Buy
Lowest price! The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Ultra 7 CPU drops by $200.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: March 2024
Reviews consensus: In our review, we called the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our tests found snappy performance, impressive audio, and a tremendous 16-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You crave a balance between power and portability. This 3-pound model has a beefy processor, lots of storage, and a vibrant display. Plus, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it a great choice for creative tasks as well as general computing use and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer ChromeOS or macOS, prefer a higher-resolution display, or want to play AAA games at high refresh rates.
