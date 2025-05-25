Memorial Day Apple sales slash up to $500 off MacBooks and accessories, here are 15 deals I recommend

Memorial Day Apple sales are going strong and it's great time to buy a MacBook. I checked today's Memorial Day deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H and found discounts of up to $500 on Apple's award-winning MacBooks.

Right now, you can get the latest M4 MacBook Air for just $849 ($150 off) at Amazon via an on-page coupon. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this laptop since it launched back in March.

In our M4 MacBook Air review, we praise its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life of 15 hours and 30 minutes. If you're shopping around for a new computer for yourself or someone else, the M4 MacBook Air is the best overall laptop to buy.

Another solid Memorial Day Apple deal I found offers the M3 MacBook Air for $829 ($250 off) at B&H. We rated Apple's previous-gen flagship notebook 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.

It also earned out Editor's Choice Award and was named 2024's best overall laptop. Just as portable and reliable as its successor, the M3 MacBook Air is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative.

If your dream MacBook needs to have powerful performance, graphics-intensive task handling, crazy long battery life, and a large screen, this next deal is for you.

For Memorial Day only, Amazon is selling the M4 Pro-charged 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,229 ($270 off). Check out our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, and you'll see it earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us for its unmatched 20-core performance, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, and impressive 20-hour battery life.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best laptops video editing, touching up RAW images, graphics designing, 3D rendering and the like.

Those are just some of the fantastic MacBook deals I found while browsing today's Memorial Day Apple sales. Scroll on to see more discounts on MacBooks and must-have accessories.

MacBook Air

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $849 at Amazon One of the best Memorial Day Apple deals from Amazon drops the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air's price to $849 ($150 off) at checkout. To secure this deal price, click the $41.51 on-page coupon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: Best Buy $899

Editor's Choice Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,299 now $999 at BHPhoto One of the best Memorial Day Apple deals from B&H knocks $300 off last year's 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $899 now $799 at Best Buy If you want the cheapest MacBook you can get, this Best Buy Memorial Day deal knocks $100 off the 512GB model M2 MacBook Air. This is a great deal, considering it fetched a smooth $1,200 when it launched back in 2022. Despite its age, the M2 MacBook Pro is still a solid performing laptop for productivity and play in 2025. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

MacBook Pro

MacBook Accessories

Lowest price Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $68 at Amazon Now $11 off, the Apple Magic Mouse is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later. Price check: Best Buy $68

Apple Magic Keyboard: $99 at Amazon Though not on sale, the Apple Magic Keyboard is priced at just under $100. It's wireless, rechargeable, and has a battery life of up to a month between charges. Outfitted with a USB-C port, it ships with a woven USB-C Charging Cable that connects to your MacBook for wired use and convenient charging. Price check: Best Buy $99