Memorial Day Apple sales slash up to $500 off MacBooks and accessories, here are 15 deals I recommend
Top Memorial Day Apple deals: Up to $500 off MacBooks, MacBook Air from $749, and more.
Memorial Day Apple sales are going strong and it's great time to buy a MacBook. I checked today's Memorial Day deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H and found discounts of up to $500 on Apple's award-winning MacBooks.
Right now, you can get the latest M4 MacBook Air for just $849 ($150 off) at Amazon via an on-page coupon. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this laptop since it launched back in March.
In our M4 MacBook Air review, we praise its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life of 15 hours and 30 minutes. If you're shopping around for a new computer for yourself or someone else, the M4 MacBook Air is the best overall laptop to buy.
Another solid Memorial Day Apple deal I found offers the M3 MacBook Air for $829 ($250 off) at B&H. We rated Apple's previous-gen flagship notebook 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
It also earned out Editor's Choice Award and was named 2024's best overall laptop. Just as portable and reliable as its successor, the M3 MacBook Air is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative.
If your dream MacBook needs to have powerful performance, graphics-intensive task handling, crazy long battery life, and a large screen, this next deal is for you.
For Memorial Day only, Amazon is selling the M4 Pro-charged 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,229 ($270 off). Check out our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, and you'll see it earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us for its unmatched 20-core performance, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, and impressive 20-hour battery life.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best laptops video editing, touching up RAW images, graphics designing, 3D rendering and the like.
Those are just some of the fantastic MacBook deals I found while browsing today's Memorial Day Apple sales. Scroll on to see more discounts on MacBooks and must-have accessories.
MacBook Air
One of the best Memorial Day Apple deals from Amazon drops the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air's price to $849 ($150 off) at checkout. To secure this deal price, click the $41.51 on-page coupon.
In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $899
Among today's Memorial Day Apple deals you'll find $150 in savings on the latest M4 MacBook Air 15 at Amazon.
You'll see in our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its strong performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and class-leading webcam. We also found its battery life impressive, it lasted 15 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | B&H $1,079
This Memorial Day MacBook deal from B&H takes $250 off the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air with 16GB or RAM and 256GB of storage.
In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, macOS
Price check: Amazon $899
One of the best Memorial Day Apple deals from B&H knocks $300 off last year's 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life.
Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
If you want the cheapest MacBook you can get, this Best Buy Memorial Day deal knocks $100 off the 512GB model M2 MacBook Air. This is a great deal, considering it fetched a smooth $1,200 when it launched back in 2022. Despite its age, the M2 MacBook Pro is still a solid performing laptop for productivity and play in 2025.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
MacBook Pro
Amazon takes $200 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: B&H $1,399| Best Buy $1,449
B&H takes $300 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for a Memorial Day. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 1-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $1,699
Amazon takes $270 off the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro chip for Memorial Day. We recommend Apple's pro level laptop for its excellent overall performance, impressive battery life and Apple Intelligence functionality.
In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we rated its 4.5 out 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice pro MacBook for its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, killer speakers, and nearly 21-hour battery life.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro chipset (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, macOS
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and If you just need a laptop that can carry out general productivity tasks, opt for Apple's lower-end M4 MacBook Pro or one of our best laptops in 2024 instead.
One of the best Memorial MacBook deals today knocks $320 off the M4 Max MacBook Pro. This laptop features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's new M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD storage to start. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced fleet of Apple laptops yet.
Price check: B&H $2,879
Amazon takes $350 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max. This Apple laptop is specifically engineered to deliver mind-boggling CPU performance, faster-unified memory, and enhanced machine learning accelerators. What’s more, Apple’s powerful Neural Engine helps streamline AI tasks like image upscaling and video captions.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 14-core processor, 32-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 36GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, macOS
Price check: B&H $3,149
MacBook Accessories
Now $11 off, the Apple Magic Mouse is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.
Price check: Best Buy $68
Though not on sale, the Apple Magic Keyboard is priced at just under $100. It's wireless, rechargeable, and has a battery life of up to a month between charges. Outfitted with a USB-C port, it ships with a woven USB-C Charging Cable that connects to your MacBook for wired use and convenient charging.
Price check: Best Buy $99
Logitech is known for its quality MacBook accessories and the Pop Icon Combo is a prime example. Stylish, compact and customizable, they're a cheaper alternative to the Apple MacBook Keyboard (valued at $99) and Apple Magic Mouse (valued at $79).
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $129
Save $4 on the Apple AirTag Bluetooth tracker gizmo at Amazon. Ultra Wideband technology precisely locates your nearby AirTag. Once set up, you can use your MacBook or iPhone's Find My app to keep track of just about anything.
Key specs: Precision Finding via Ultra Wideband technology, built-in speaker, IP67 water and dust resistant, replaceable battery
