Apple Memorial Day sale 2024: MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, more

Apple Memorial Day sales feature deals on pretty much ever device in Apple's vast ecosystem.

If you're looking for a price break on a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Beats headphones, now is one of the best times to save. Though Apple typically doesn't offer any outright direct deals itself, go-to Apple retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offer solid Apple Memorial Day savings.

For example, Amazon offers the Editor's Choice Apple 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 for $999. That's $100 off its normal retail price of $1,099 and $50 shy of the MacBook Air M3's lowest price ever. Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this deal.

The best overall laptop to buy and the most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, the MacBook Air M3 sets the bar high for performance and battery life.

That's just one example of today's best Memorial Day Apple deals. See more of my favorite Apple Memorial Day Apple deals below.

Apple Memorial Day sale — Macbook, Mac mini

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the MacBook Air M3 is the best MacBook for most people. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $999 | B&H $999

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,449

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,499 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 512GB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Best Buy $849 | B&H $849

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,799| B&H $1,799

Apple Mac mini M2 256GB: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the small but mighty Apple Mac mini M2. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M2, this compact computer is a powerhouse. This is the lowest we've seen for the 256GB model Mac mini M2.

Apple Studio Display: $1,599 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and, 3-mic array.

Apple Memorial Day sale — iPad

Apple iPad 10: $449 $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $120 off its launch price, the 10th generation iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the iPad 10 is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $349 | B&H $329

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $569 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

10.9" iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $399| Walmart $399

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $944 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $55 the new iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

10.2" iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $249

Apple Memorial Day sale — iPhone

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series, which means the phone is free! To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: $429 $0 w/ new line @ Verizon

To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP camera, and 5G support. This is all protected by a sleek, glass aluminum design.

Apple Memorial Day sale — Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Walmart $189 | Best Buy $199

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $729 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $70 off in this limited time deal. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Price check: Best Buy $799

Apple Memorial Day sale — AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $90 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $40 off the AirPods 2nd generation with Lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Best Buy $79 | Walmart $89 | Verizon $89

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple Memorial Day sale — Accessories

Apple Magic Trackpad: $129 $109 @ Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. The trackpad's sensors make scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever. Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac and ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge via a USB-C port on your Mac.

Apple AirTags 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Best Buy

Save $19 on this Apple AirTags multipack and get more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple Cables and Chargers: from $16 @ Amazon

Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters and charging pads.

Apple Smart Keyboard: $159 $99 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Keyboard adds a full-size keyboard to your iPad for a laptop experience. It easily connects without pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to use. And when you're not typing, it doubles as a protective cover. It works with iPad (from 7th gen to 9th gen) iPad Air 3rd gen and the10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Magic Keyboard:$299 $249 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop. It works with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later), and iPad Air (4th generation).

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $31 @ Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger is an iPhone accessory that makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.