Save $270 on Apple's powerful M4 MacBook Pro 16 this Memorial Day weekend
The M4 MacBook Pro 16 is the top choice for serious performance on the go, and it's on sale for $270 for Memorial Day.
The Memorial Day deals for tech are out in full force this weekend. It's a great time to save some big money, especially with Apple laptops.
Amazon has the MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro for $2,229, which is $270 below the normal price of $2,499. This is one of the best MacBook Pro discounts for the year so far.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro received a 4.5 out of 5 in our review and was named an Editor’s Choice winner following extensive real-world and lab tests. Apple’s latest MacBook blew away our expectations. The performance is unmatched when compared to what laptops are available right now. Combine that with a stunning display, improved speakers, and a top-tier built-in webcam, and you find yourself with one of the best laptops around.
This MacBook has a lot of power. The Geekbench 6.3 test came in at a score of 22,822, which is double that of other high-end laptops on the market. Video rendering, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks are easy to handle with this MacBook. The laptop also comes with Apple Intelligence, which has been improving more and more since it was revealed last year.
Also, don't get it twisted, all this power doesn't need to be permanently connected to a power outlet. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro has impressive battery life, coming in at just under 21 hours for web browsing on Wi-Fi at 150 nits.
Memorial Day sales last only for the weekend, so if you want all this power for a discount, now is a good time to buy one.
This deal won't stick around after Memorial Day. If you’ve been waiting to buy a powerful Apple laptop, now is the time.
Memorial Day weekend M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 deal
Amazon takes $270 off the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro chip for its Memorial Day sale. This pro level laptop has excellent overall performance, impressive battery life and Apple Intelligence functionality.
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: At $270 off the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro is just $30 shy of its lowest ever price of $2,199 at Amazon.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro chipset (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $2,299w/ Plus | B&H $2,229 | PC Richard $2,228 | Apple $2,499
Reviews: In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we rated its 4.5 out 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice pro MacBook for its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, killer speakers, and nearly 21-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You prioritize powerful processing performance, handling graphics-intensive task handling, premium design and a large display.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and If you just need a laptop that can carry out general productivity tasks, opt for Apple's lower-end M4 MacBook Pro or one of our best laptops in 2024 instead.
