Don't wait for Prime Day! Now $204 off, the iPad Pro M4 just hit its lowest price yet

Apple's M4 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets for power users and a solid laptop replacement. Thankfully, 4th of July sales start now, and it's a great time to buy this pro tablet for less.

Currently, the 512GB model 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is on sale for $1,295 at PC Richard & Son. It normally costs $1,499, so that's $204 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this Apple tablet.

By comparison, it's $74 cheaper than Amazon's current price for this same iPad.

Browse: PC Richard's entire sale

If you'd rather not wait weeks for Amazon's next Prime Day sale, this is one of the best iPad deals you can get now. I doubt it'll be any cheaper than this during Prime Day.

The iPad Pro M4 is powerful enough to replace your laptop. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the iPad Pro M4 earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and Editor's Choice Award from Tom's Guide.

Powered by Apple's blazing M4 9-core chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is 50% faster than the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. In terms of GPU performance, it's four times faster, so expect graphics-intensive tasks to run smoothly.

Now $204 off, the iPad Pro M4 is at an all-time low price ahead of Prime Day. It's a wise investment if you're shopping around for a travel-friendly laptop replacement.

Today's best 13-inch iPad Pro M4 deal