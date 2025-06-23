Don't wait for Prime Day! Now $204 off, the iPad Pro M4 just hit its lowest price yet
Save $204 on the iPad Pro M4 and nab this super-portable laptop replacement for an all-time low price.
Apple's M4 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets for power users and a solid laptop replacement. Thankfully, 4th of July sales start now, and it's a great time to buy this pro tablet for less.
Currently, the 512GB model 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is on sale for $1,295 at PC Richard & Son. It normally costs $1,499, so that's $204 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this Apple tablet.
By comparison, it's $74 cheaper than Amazon's current price for this same iPad.
If you'd rather not wait weeks for Amazon's next Prime Day sale, this is one of the best iPad deals you can get now. I doubt it'll be any cheaper than this during Prime Day.
The iPad Pro M4 is powerful enough to replace your laptop. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the iPad Pro M4 earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and Editor's Choice Award from Tom's Guide.
Powered by Apple's blazing M4 9-core chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is 50% faster than the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. In terms of GPU performance, it's four times faster, so expect graphics-intensive tasks to run smoothly.
Now $204 off, the iPad Pro M4 is at an all-time low price ahead of Prime Day. It's a wise investment if you're shopping around for a travel-friendly laptop replacement.
Today's best 13-inch iPad Pro M4 deal
Overview
Now $204, the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 with 512GB of storage is at its lowest price yet.
Features: 13-inch (2072 x 2064) Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage, iPad OS, Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Pencil support
Price check: Amazon $1,369 | B&H $1,369
Price history: At $1,295 this is the lowest price ever for the 512GB model 13-inch iPad Pro M4.
Reviews: Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.
Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy if: You value a large screen area and want a powerful, premium tablet for productivity, content creation, streaming, and gaming. If you want your tablet to double as a laptop replacement (when paired with Apple's optional keyboard).
Don't buy if: You need a tablet for fundamentals like e-mail, social, web browsing, and streaming media. You prefer a smaller and lighter tablet. The iPad 10 is our choice as the best tablet for most people.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
