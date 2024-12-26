The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon

The 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 is a lust-worthy tablet, and for good reason. This model has Apple's latest and fastest chip inside, paired with the largest display found in an Apple tablet. Right now, you can pick up a 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 for $1,099 at Amazon.

That price is the lowest ever for the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. It represents a full 15% discount over the usual $1,299 price. And it's a price we hadn't seen until this month. Note: The $1,099 price is currently only valid on the Space Gray version of the 13-inch iPad Pro.

The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 packs a roomy 2,072 x 2,064 pixel Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion, P3 wide color gamut, and an antireflective screen coating. Its large screen size makes this model a viable MacBook Air M3 laptop replacement for some people, especially when paired with Apple's optional $349 Magic Keyboard.

Inside sits Apple's fast 9-core M4 chip, which Apple says makes the 2024 iPad Pro 50% faster than its M2 predecessor. This tablet consumes less power, and it has 4X the graphics performance of the M2 model (so games, content creation tasks, and animations can run even more smoothly than before).

Even though peak holiday shopping is now behind us, this 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 deal shows some great deals are still out there, just waiting to get snapped up by intrepid post-holiday shoppers.

Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal