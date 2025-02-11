Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro M4 gets $200 price slash for Presidents Day

Launched back in May 2024, the iPad Pro M4 is the most advanced tablet from the brand yet. If you want a portable alternative to an M4 Macbook, here's a deal you'll like.

Right now, you can get the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 for $1,099 from Amazon. That's a generous $200 discount, down from $1,299 and its biggest markdown yet! Not only is this the 13-inch iPad Pro M4's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best tablet deals I've seen since the holidays. Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this deal.

The iPad Pro M4 is powerful enough to replace your laptop. Get yourself an iPad Magic Keyboard Case and convert it into a mini Macbook. Apple's blazing M4 9-core chip makes the newest iPad Pro 50% faster than the 2022 M2 iPad Pro. In terms of GPU performance, it's four times faster so expect graphics-intensive tasks to run smoothly.

At $200 off, the iPad Pro M4 is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a super-portable laptop alternative.

Best 13-inch iPad Pro M4 deal

Lowest price Apple 13" iPad Pro M4: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Overview Save $200 on the 13-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 in this epic Presidents Day deal. Features: 13-inch 2072 x 2064 pixel Ultra Retina XDR OLED screen with ProMotion P3 and wide color gamut, antireflective screen coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil support Release date: May 2024 Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | Apple $1,299 Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 13-inch iPad Pro Pro M4 Reviews: Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award. Tom's Guide ★★★★½ Buy if: You value a large screen area and want a powerful, premium tablet for productivity, content creation, streaming, and gaming. If you want your tablet to double as a laptop replacement (when paired with Apple's optional keyboard). Don't buy if: You need a tablet for basic fundamentals like e-mail, socials, web browsing, and streaming media. You prefer a smaller and lighter tablet. The iPad 10 is our choice as the best tablet for most people.

13-inch iPad Pro M4 Accessories