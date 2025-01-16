Here's how you can get the powerful 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for just $879
The latest iPad Pro made waves when Apple decided to make it the first device to receive the current-gen M4 chip, and it's continued to garner high praise since its release for overall performance and battery life. Thanks to an epic deal going on right now, this powerful tablet that's been named by many as the best tablet available could be yours for just $879.
Through BJ's, you can pick up a new 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB of storage for $879. Regularly $949 at BJ's, that's $70 in savings. If you consider the iPad Pro M4 starts at $999 at full price from other retailers, you're really getting $120 in savings.
For BJ's members, you'll get these savings automatically. If you're a non-member, you can still take advantage of this deal by using the free 1-day online pass at checkout.
This discounted iPad Pro configuration features a gorgeous 11-inch, 2752 x 2064-pixel Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, an M4 chipset with a 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It's capable of Apple Intelligence and boasts support for the Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil, and a plethora of wireless keyboards and mice.
Considering how much power the iPad Pro M4 packs, it can easily double as a laptop alternative, even for more demanding productivity tasks and content creation.
If you don't feel like you need all that power in a tablet and you're looking for a more basic tablet that's simply capable of managing emails, streaming media, and browsing the web, check out the other best iPad deals we've found for January to see more affordable options.
