Don't wait for Black Friday! Get the iPad Pro M4 at Best Buy for its all-time low price

Best Buy brings back its early Black Friday pricing for the 2024 Apple iPad Pro M4. You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB of storage for $899. That's $100 off, and My Best Buy Plus members save an additional $50 for a total of $150 and a price of $849.

These prices are a return to the lowest price ever for the iPad Pro M4. And it's one of the best holiday deals so far on Apple's latest M4-chip tablet, especially if you have or sign up for My Best Buy Plus. That premium membership costs $49.99, so the $50 discount covers those costs. Then, you can enjoy the benefits of the service year-round.

This excellent alternative to a MacBook M4 laptop features Apple's latest, lightning-fast 9-core M4 chip. Apple bills the 2024 iPad Pro as 50% faster than its M2 predecessor. It has lower power consumption, too, and its GPU performance is 4X times faster, which means mobile games and graphics-intensive tasks can run more smoothly than before.

With $100 off (and $150 if you're a member) the Apple iPad Pro M4 is a worthy contender if you're hunting for highly portable productivity device and don't want the bulk of a laptop. Do you prefer a different size or price point? Check out these other Black Friday iPad deals that are available now.

Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal