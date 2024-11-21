Don't wait for Black Friday! Get the iPad Pro M4 at Best Buy for its all-time low price
Save up to $150 on the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M4 at Best Buy
Best Buy brings back its early Black Friday pricing for the 2024 Apple iPad Pro M4. You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB of storage for $899. That's $100 off, and My Best Buy Plus members save an additional $50 for a total of $150 and a price of $849.
These prices are a return to the lowest price ever for the iPad Pro M4. And it's one of the best holiday deals so far on Apple's latest M4-chip tablet, especially if you have or sign up for My Best Buy Plus. That premium membership costs $49.99, so the $50 discount covers those costs. Then, you can enjoy the benefits of the service year-round.
This excellent alternative to a MacBook M4 laptop features Apple's latest, lightning-fast 9-core M4 chip. Apple bills the 2024 iPad Pro as 50% faster than its M2 predecessor. It has lower power consumption, too, and its GPU performance is 4X times faster, which means mobile games and graphics-intensive tasks can run more smoothly than before.
With $100 off (and $150 if you're a member) the Apple iPad Pro M4 is a worthy contender if you're hunting for highly portable productivity device and don't want the bulk of a laptop. Do you prefer a different size or price point? Check out these other Black Friday iPad deals that are available now.
Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion, P3 wide color gamut, True Tone, antireflective coating, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, Apple Intelligence, Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil support
Release date: May 2024
Price check: Apple $999
Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro M4's lowest-ever price.
Reviews: Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.
Buy if: You seek a premium tablet that can capably double as a laptop if you pair it with the optional keyboard. Perfect for productivity and content creation tasks, streaming, and gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a more basic tablet for general tasks like e-mail, socials, web browsing, and streaming media. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.
