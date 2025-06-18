7 best early Amazon Prime Day iPad deals you don't have to wait to get
Shop Prime Day-like iPad deals ahead of Amazon's big July sale.
Prime Day 2025 is more than two and a half weeks from now, and the best iPad deals of the summer will be up for grabs. Technically, the next Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 8-11, yet it seems Amazon isn't sticking to the calendar.
I scrolled through today's best Apple deals on Amazon and found 7 shockingly good Prime Day-worthy deals you don't have to wait to get.
Right now, you can nab the Editor's Choice A16-powered Apple iPad 11 for just $299 ($50 off) at Amazon. This is the lowest price ever on Amazon and one of the best iPad deals I've seen all season.
For $59 more, you can bundle your new iPad with 2 years of AppleCare+ protection, which covers accidental damage.
The latest iPad runs on Apple's A16 chip, so it's noticeably faster than the iPad 10 and every release prior. It may lack Apple Intelligence, but it does support optional accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil USB-C to help you work smarter.
Overall, the 11th-generation A16 iPad is the Editor's Choice best tablet for most people.
That's just one example of the best Prime Day-like iPad deals available today. Read on to see more discounts I recommend and save up to $100.
Best early Prime Day iPad deals — Quick links
- Browse: Early Amazon Prime Day deals
- Apple Pencil Pro: was $129, now $99 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 11: was $349 now $299 at Amazon
- Apple M3 iPad Air : was $599 now $499 at Amazon
- Apple M3 iPad Air 13: was $799 now $699 at Amazon
- Apple M4 iPad Pro: was $999 now $899 at Amazon
One of the best iPad deals takes $50 off the latest Apple A16-powered iPad. In our iPad 11 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its powerful performance, strong graphics, and solid battery life. It's the Editor's Choice best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18
Price check: Best Buy $299 | Walmart $299
Amazon knocks $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features.
Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.
Save $100 on the 13-inch M3 iPad Air at PC Richard & Son. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.
Price check: B&H $699
Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage
Price check: B&H $899
Save $130 on the M4 iPad Pro in this deal Amazon. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage, iPad OS
Price check: B&H $1,369
Amazon takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.
Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).
Price check: Walmart $99
Now $20 off, the 13-inch iPad Air Apple Magic Keyboard is one of the best iPad accessories to buy. It magnetically attaches to the iPad Air and features a two-cantilever hinge design and a 14-key function row for a comfortable typing experience. This Magic Keyboard case fits the M2 and M3 13-inch iPad Air.
Amazon also offers the 11-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard case for $269.
