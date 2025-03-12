Best iPad deals in March 2025: Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air, $120 off M4 iPad Pro

The best iPad deals help you save on Apple's tablet lineup.

The best iPad deals of March are off to a great start as we count down the days to spring. Even the new M3 iPad Air, which just launched this morning, is seeing its first discount.

That's right. You can get a new M3 iPad Air for $549 ($50 off) at Amazon. Of course, this is the lowest price ever for Apple's new tablet and one of the best iPad deals of the day.

On the more affordable end of the price spectrum, Amazon offers the new A16 iPad with 128GB of storage for $329 ($20 off). If you don't mind sacrificing storage, the 64GB iPad 10 is on sale for $269 ($80 off).

In another notable iPad deal, the Apple tablet that's powerful enough to replace your laptop, the M4 iPad Pro is down to $879 at BJ's Wholesale ($70 off). If you don't have a membership, sign up for a 1-day BJ's guest pass to get this deal.

I've been tracking the iPad Pro M4's price since it launched in May 2024, and this is its best price yet!

Featuring Apple's blazing-fast 9-core M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. GPU performance-wise, it’s 4X times faster, so expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever.

So, if you're looking for the best iPad deals in March, you've come to the right place. Whether you want to buy an iPad for yourself or surprise someone on a special occasion, I'm here to help.

Here are the best iPad deals available today, starting as low as $269.

Best iPad deals today

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air 7: was $599 now $549 at Amazon Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership

Apple 13" M3 iPad Air: Preorder the 13-inch M3 iPad Air 7 starting from $799 at Best Buy. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content. Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Amazon Save $80 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $599 now $499 at BJ's Wholesale Club Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at BJ's. If you don't have a membership, sign up for a 1-day BJ's guest pass to get this deal. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard Price check: B&H $549

Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Case: $349 at Apple The Apple Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 offers the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Amazon takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2). Price check: Walmart $99

When is the best time to buy an iPad?

iPad deals are a lot easier to find these days thanks to ongoing discounts available throughout the year. However, the best time to buy an iPad is typically during the later months of the year and Black Friday in particular. Around the holidays, we see the most competitive discounts among retailers and the lowest prices on Apple's premium tablets.

Other best times to buy an iPad are Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Amazon Prime Day, and back-to-school season.

What is the best iPad to buy?

Apple's latest iPad Air is the best iPad to buy and our number 1 pick for best overall tablet. It runs on Apple's old but still good M1 chip which makes it more than adequate for managing emails, socials, internet surfing, consuming content, gaming, and more.

Priced at $599 to start, you can usually find it on sale for $100 to $150 less.

What is the best budget iPad?

Although overshadowed by the iPad 10, the 9th generation iPad is the best value iPad you can get.

In our iPad 9th gen review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars, praising its bright, vivid Retina display, outstanding performance, and impressive 12-hour battery life.