Best iPad deals in March 2025: Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air, $120 off M4 iPad Pro

Deals
By published

Browse the best iPad deals available now at Apple retailers.

Apple M3 iPad Air, A16 iPad, M4 iPad Pro, and A17 iPad mini against blue background with epic deals badge.
The best iPad deals help you save on Apple's tablet lineup. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)
Jump to:

The best iPad deals of March are off to a great start as we count down the days to spring. Even the new M3 iPad Air, which just launched this morning, is seeing its first discount.

That's right. You can get a new M3 iPad Air for $549 ($50 off) at Amazon. Of course, this is the lowest price ever for Apple's new tablet and one of the best iPad deals of the day.

On the more affordable end of the price spectrum, Amazon offers the new A16 iPad with 128GB of storage for $329 ($20 off). If you don't mind sacrificing storage, the 64GB iPad 10 is on sale for $269 ($80 off).

In another notable iPad deal, the Apple tablet that's powerful enough to replace your laptop, the M4 iPad Pro is down to $879 at BJ's Wholesale ($70 off). If you don't have a membership, sign up for a 1-day BJ's guest pass to get this deal.

I've been tracking the iPad Pro M4's price since it launched in May 2024, and this is its best price yet!

Featuring Apple's blazing-fast 9-core M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. GPU performance-wise, it’s 4X times faster, so expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever.

So, if you're looking for the best iPad deals in March, you've come to the right place. Whether you want to buy an iPad for yourself or surprise someone on a special occasion, I'm here to help.

Here are the best iPad deals available today, starting as low as $269.

Best iPad deals today

Best iPad deals — Quick links

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air 7
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air 7: was $599 now $549 at Amazon

Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership

View Deal
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air 7
Lowest price
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air 7: was $799 now $749 at Amazon

Save $50 when on the 13-inch M3 iPad Air at Amazon. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.

Price check: Best Buy $749 w/ membership

View Deal
Image
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air:

Preorder the 13-inch M3 iPad Air 7 starting from $799 at Best Buy. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

Apple iPad 10
Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Amazon

Save $80 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

View Deal
Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6
Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $599 now $499 at BJ's Wholesale Club

Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at BJ's. If you don't have a membership, sign up for a 1-day BJ's guest pass to get this deal. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Price check: B&H $549

View Deal
Apple 13-inch iPad Air 6
Apple 13-inch iPad Air 6 : was $799 now $699 at Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the 13-inch iPad Air 6. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Price check: Best Buy $699 | B&H $799

View Deal
Apple M4 iPad Pro
Apple M4 iPad Pro: was $999 now $879 at BJ's Wholesale Club

Save $120 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 at BJ's. If you're not a BJ's member, you can use the free 1-day online pass at checkout to get this deal.

Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.

Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage

Price check: Amazon $909 | B&H $919 | PC Richard $899

View Deal
Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro
Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro: was $1,299 now $1,179 at BJ's Wholesale Club

Save $120 on the iPad Pro M4 in this limited-time deal from BJ's Wholesale. If you don't have a membership, sign up for a 1-day BJ's guest pass to grab this deal. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.

Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Price check: Best Buy $1,235 w/ membership | B&H $1,199

View Deal
Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Case
Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Case: $349 at Apple

The Apple Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 offers the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

View Deal
Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

Amazon takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.

Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Price check: Walmart $99

View Deal
Apple Pencil USB-C
Apple Pencil USB-C: was $79 now $69 at Amazon

The Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports the Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.

Compatibility: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).

Price check: Walmart $69 | Best Buy $69 w/ membership

View Deal

 When is the best time to buy an iPad? 

iPad deals are a lot easier to find these days thanks to ongoing discounts available throughout the year. However, the best time to buy an iPad is typically during the later months of the year and Black Friday in particular. Around the holidays, we see the most competitive discounts among retailers and the lowest prices on Apple's premium tablets.

Other best times to buy an iPad are Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Amazon Prime Day, and back-to-school season.

 What is the best iPad to buy? 

Apple's latest iPad Air is the best iPad to buy and our number 1 pick for best overall tablet. It runs on Apple's old but still good M1 chip which makes it more than adequate for managing emails, socials, internet surfing, consuming content, gaming, and more.

Priced at $599 to start, you can usually find it on sale for $100 to $150 less.

What is the best budget iPad? 

Although overshadowed by the iPad 10, the 9th generation iPad is the best value iPad you can get.

In our iPad 9th gen review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars, praising its bright, vivid Retina display, outstanding performance, and impressive 12-hour battery life.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about ipads
Space gray M3 iPad Air against blue gradient background with price drop deals badge

Apple's M3 iPad Air just launched — it's already $50 off at Amazon
foldable macbook render by ming-chi kuo

A "foldable iPad Pro"? Here's what the latest leak claims
Asus Zenbook 14 vs MacBook Air M4

Asus Zenbook 14 vs. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4: Is the MacBook killer back?
See more latest
Most Popular
Space gray M3 iPad Air against blue gradient background with price drop deals badge
Apple's M3 iPad Air just launched — it's already $50 off at Amazon
White Sony Ult Wear headphones, black Sony Linkbuds Fit earbuds, blue Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and white Sony WF-C700 against a blue gradient background
7 Sony headphone deals I'd grab if I wanted to upgrade my audio gear
Disney Plus Hulu logo with Moana 2, Daredevil born again, paradise, keeping up with the Kardashians and golf show art
Rare streaming deal drops the Disney Plus, Hulu bundle to just $2.99 for 4 months
Happy Mario Day 2025 characters against a red background
Mar10 Day deals 2025: Up to 75% off Mario games, Super Mario Bros. Wonder OLED bundle, and Mario-themed Nintendo Switch accessories
Epic deals badge, 2025 M4 MacBook Air and 2024 M4 MacBook Air Pro against blue gradient background
Best MacBook deals right now in March 2025: MacBook Air from $699, MacBook Pro from $1,395
Midnight M3 MacBook Air against blue gradient background with act fast deal badge
Hurry to grab the M3 MacBook Air for $300 off before it sells out!
Lenovo Legion Pro 9i Gen 10, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, Yoga Book 9i, and Tab Yoga Plus with keyboard and stylus against blue gradient background.
Lenovo's Annual Sale knocks up to 61% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops, workstations, tablets, and PC accessories
MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods against
Best Buy is having a huge Apple Sales Event this weekend, here are 21 deals I'd add to my cart so fast [Update]
A pair of AirPods Max headphones beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a blue background
I found 7 jaw-dropping deals on M4 MacBook Air accessories
Midnight M2 MacBook Air against blue gradient background.
Wow! The M2 MacBook Air hits a record-low price of $699 — this will sell out fast!