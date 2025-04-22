Apple's new iPad 11 with A16 chip hits record low price of $319 — just in time for Mother's Day

The iPad 11 is powered Apple A16 chip and supports Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil USB-C, and the 1st generation Apple Pencil.

The latest iPad with Apple A16 chip was released a little over a month ago — March 15 to be precise, and it's already flying off the shelves. Just in time for Mother's Day, Apple's 11th-generation iPad is at its best price yet.

Currently, Amazon is selling the A16 iPad 11 for just $319. It usually retails for $349, so that's $30 off, marking a new all-time low price for the iPad 11. This undercuts Apple's iPad student discount by $10 and B&H's current price by $8.

If you want to save on a new tablet for mom or yourself, it's one of the best iPad deals you can get today. Normally, we'd advise you to skip it and pick up the 256GB iPad 10 instead, but at this price, it's a steal.

Although we didn't test it, tech experts agree, the iPad 11 offers solid performance and battery life. It's the best mid-range tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

We didn't get to test the 11th gen iPad, in our iPad 10 review, we found its poweful A14 chip performance, solid display, and killer speakers impressive. Despite it subpar battery life (11 hours), we gave Apple's previous-gen iPad 4 out 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award co-sign.

The iPad in this deal upgrades the series to an A16 chip, and like is predecessor, supports Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen.

At $30 off, the iPad 11 is worth considering if you want to treat yourself or surprise mom this Mother's Day.

