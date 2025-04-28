The powerful iPad Pro M4 just dropped $100 in rare Apple deal at Amazon
Amazon takes $100 off the powerful iPad Pro M4 in this fantastic tablet deal.
Traveling professionals and creatives who prioritize power and portability in a productivity tablet, listen up. Amazon is slashing prices on a range of Apple products today, including the top-rated iPad Pro M4.
For a limited time, you can get the iPad Pro M4 for $899 at Amazon. That's $100 below its normal retail price of $899 and one of the best iPad deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day.
I've been tracking the iPad Pro M4's price fluctuations since it launched in May of last year, and this is one of the lowest prices I've seen for Apple's latest pro-grade 11-inch tablet. If you want a bigger display, Amazon offers the 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,199 ($100 off).
Featuring Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, the iPad Pro can be used as a laptop and digital drawing pad. It also works with Apple Intelligence to help make day-to-day tasks and media editing easier.
Though we didn't get to review the iPad Pro M4, it has an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied buyers praise the tablet's fast and responsive performance, vibrant, colorful display, and long battery life. Others appreciate its versatile functionality and solid build quality.
So if you're looking for a lightweight and powerful multi-use tablet for getting things done on the fly, the iPad Pro M4 is a sensible choice. Especially at this excellent price.
Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal
Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 in this limited-time deal.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Release date: May 2024
Price check: Best Buy $999
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the 11-inch iPad Pro M4.
Reviews: While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.
Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use, like content consumption and internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.
