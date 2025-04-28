The powerful iPad Pro M4 just dropped $100 in rare Apple deal at Amazon

Traveling professionals and creatives who prioritize power and portability in a productivity tablet, listen up. Amazon is slashing prices on a range of Apple products today, including the top-rated iPad Pro M4.

For a limited time, you can get the iPad Pro M4 for $899 at Amazon. That's $100 below its normal retail price of $899 and one of the best iPad deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

I've been tracking the iPad Pro M4's price fluctuations since it launched in May of last year, and this is one of the lowest prices I've seen for Apple's latest pro-grade 11-inch tablet. If you want a bigger display, Amazon offers the 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,199 ($100 off).

Featuring Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil support, the iPad Pro can be used as a laptop and digital drawing pad. It also works with Apple Intelligence to help make day-to-day tasks and media editing easier.

See also: Best Apple deals in April 2025

See also: Best AirPods deals in April 2025

Though we didn't get to review the iPad Pro M4, it has an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied buyers praise the tablet's fast and responsive performance, vibrant, colorful display, and long battery life. Others appreciate its versatile functionality and solid build quality.

So if you're looking for a lightweight and powerful multi-use tablet for getting things done on the fly, the iPad Pro M4 is a sensible choice. Especially at this excellent price.

Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal