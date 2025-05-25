Apple’s 11th-gen iPad is back on sale for $299 at Amazon

This weekend is a good time to get a new iPad.

The Memorial Day weekend sales continue, and it's not just for laptops. Tablets are also on sale, including ones that just came out.

Apple released its newest iPad 11th Generation in March, and it is once again on sale for a great price. The 11th-generation Apple iPad with an A16 chip is on sale at Amazon for $299. This is one of the lowest prices around for the iPad 11, and it's a great buy for those who are traveling over the summer and need a tablet to entertain themselves.

As is the case with Apple iPads, you can't go wrong with them. The iPad 11 is one of the best tablets for those who don't want to dole out big money for an iPad Pro.

The 11th-generation Apple iPad is a slight improvement over the iPad 10, which was powerful for its price, thanks to the A14 chip performance. It also has a great Liquid Retina screen with True Tone technology and loud speakers. Despite its subpar battery life (11 hours), we gave Apple's previous-gen iPad 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award co-sign.

Powering the iPad 11 is the A16 chip, and it supports Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen. A downside of this iPad is the 128GB storage, so keep that in mind if you're planning on buying. The iPad 11 also supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet while streaming as well as USB-C charging.

Amazon's Memorial Day deal for the iPad 11