Apple’s 11th-gen iPad is back on sale for $299 at Amazon
Apple’s new iPad 11 just dropped to $299 for Memorial Day weekend, making it a solid pick for travel, streaming, and everyday use.
The Memorial Day weekend sales continue, and it's not just for laptops. Tablets are also on sale, including ones that just came out.
Apple released its newest iPad 11th Generation in March, and it is once again on sale for a great price. The 11th-generation Apple iPad with an A16 chip is on sale at Amazon for $299. This is one of the lowest prices around for the iPad 11, and it's a great buy for those who are traveling over the summer and need a tablet to entertain themselves.
As is the case with Apple iPads, you can't go wrong with them. The iPad 11 is one of the best tablets for those who don't want to dole out big money for an iPad Pro.
The 11th-generation Apple iPad is a slight improvement over the iPad 10, which was powerful for its price, thanks to the A14 chip performance. It also has a great Liquid Retina screen with True Tone technology and loud speakers. Despite its subpar battery life (11 hours), we gave Apple's previous-gen iPad 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award co-sign.
Powering the iPad 11 is the A16 chip, and it supports Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen. A downside of this iPad is the 128GB storage, so keep that in mind if you're planning on buying. The iPad 11 also supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster internet while streaming as well as USB-C charging.
Amazon's Memorial Day deal for the iPad 11
Overview
Now $50 off, Apple's new A16-powered iPad is down to a great price.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18
Release date: March 2025
Price history: This is the iPad 11's lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: Apple $349 | Best Buy $299 | B&H $329 | PC Richard & Son $298
Reviews Consensus: Although we didn't test it, tech experts agree, the iPad 11 offers solid performance and battery life. Simply put, it's the best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Buy it if: You want a cheaper iPad Air or iPad Pro alternative. Like its predecessor, the iPad 11 supports Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil so it's a great all-around tablet for light productivity and entertainment.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic tablet as a secondary device for checking social media, streaming content, and playing mobile games. Consider the Fire HD 10, which is great for entertainment, reading e-books, and video calling loved ones.
