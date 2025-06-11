Best tablet deals in June 2025: From as low as $49

Browse the best tablet deals today to grab your next upgrade!

Do you know what we all need this summer? (Apart from the obvious, such as good weather and reasonably decent Wi-Fi.) The answer is one of the best tablet deals. No, really, hear me out.

It's June now, and that means vacation time soon, hopefully, for many of us. And vacation, while fun, comes with its own set of challenges. Delayed plane? Perfect time for a quick Netflix binge (on your new tablet, that is). Your toddler is getting cranky while you're stuck in traffic? Hand them a tablet for a few minutes to avoid a meltdown.

I'm not saying we all need to spend the entire summer on our tablets (let's not), but they do make perfect travel companions. And if you're not going anywhere this year, well, the daily commute is much more bearable with a tablet.

June is packed with summer savings, including solid discounts on the industry's top-rated tablets. Newer tablets like the new Apple iPad 11 and the Apple M3 iPad Air are already getting discounted.

I did a little digging (as you do) and I found some really nice deals on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and Google Pixel Tablet.

Whether you want a tablet for work, play, or both, there’s no shortage of options, and I’m keeping tabs (pun so intended) on the best of them for you.

Check out the best tablet deals below and snap them up before you set off on your next adventure.

Best tablet deals under $100

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4: was $119 now $59 at Lenovo USA The Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is now $60, or 50% off, at Amazon. This Lenovo tablet's slim and lightweight design makes it perfect for web browsing, gaming, and streaming content when you're on the move. One of the best tablets for kids, it's perfectly sized for learning and playing. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) 350-nit touch screen, MediaTek A22 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5,100mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, Android 12

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 at Amazon The 2024 Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best sub-$100 tablets money can buy. It's a budget-friendly, sensible choice if you want an easy-to-use compact tablet for consuming content, playing mobile games, internet browsing, and video calling your inner circle. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) touchscreen, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB), 5MP rear camera with 1080p video recording, 2MP front camera with 720p video recording, Fire OS 8, Amazon Alexa built-in

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022): was $119 now $64 at Amazon Dipping into the previous generation can be a good idea — just check out this Amazon tablet deal. This is the 2022 version of the Fire HD 8 Plus, meaning it's no longer the newest option, but it's also 46% off and costs a mere $65 for the version with 32GB of storage. Features: 8-inch HD (1280x800) display, MediaTek MT8169A hexa-core processor (2.0GHz), Mali-G52 2EE MC2 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, 4850 mAh battery with up to 13 hours of usage, 10W wireless charging support, Fire OS 8 (based on Android 11)

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 at Amazon This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Lenovo Tab M9: was $132 now $80 at Walmart Save $52 on the 2023 Lenovo Tab M9. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a bright, colorful display and enjoy immersive sound. At an even $80, the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly iPad alternative. Features: 9-inch HD (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP auto-focusing rear camera, 2MP front camera, Android 12

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $140 now $85 at Amazon Suitable for kids from 6 to 12 years old, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet features parental controls, a study case with a kickstand, and a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription. It's now a whopping 39% off with $55 in savings. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen, 6-core 2.0GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot for up to 1TB of storage), up to 13 hours battery life, 2MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear-facing camera, parental controls, Amazon 2-year worry-free warranty

Best tablet deals under $300

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $184 at Amazon Pick up the Amazon Fire Max 11 for $45 less. It's a solid choice for streaming, reading, and gaming, plus you can use it for basic productivity and note-taking thanks to its optional keyboard and stylus. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Apple iPad 11-inch A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Still fresh off the press, this 11-inch Apple iPad equipped with the powerful A16 chip is now $50 cheaper. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2360x1640) display, Apple A16 Bionic 6-core processor, Apple 4-core GPU, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 512GB), 12MP rear camera (ƒ/1.8 aperture), 12MP front camera (ultrawide, Center Stage), 7698 mAh battery, iPadOS 18, and Touch ID

Best tablet deals under $1,000

Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. When you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and wifi 6, as well as low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 is $100 off among today's best tablet deals at Amazon. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet, simplifying and enhancing everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil, USB-C Price check: Best Buy $399

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Save $100 on the new M3 iPad Air at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $499

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $699 now $519 at Amazon Amazon takes $180 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus with 128GB of storage in this tablet deal. Our sister site Tom's Guide rates the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 3.5 out of 5 stars. Some of the tablet's highlights are its premium design, large, bright display, and solid battery life. The nifty S Pen is also a welcome accessory for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing. Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz TFT touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15),

Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $899 now $838 at Amazon Save $61 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 with 512GB of storage at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. It is made of a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 512GB of storage, 12MP-wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: was $999 now $849 at Amazon $150 in savings on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy tablet? Yes please! This model is available in two different colorways (Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver), but the Moonstone variant currently enjoys a deeper discount. Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core processor, Mali-G720 MC12 GPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1.5TB via microSD), dual rear camera (13MP wide AF, 8MP ultrawide), 12MP front ultrawide camera, 10,090 mAh battery, One UI 6.1, and Android 14 OS

Best tablet deals under $1,500

Best Android Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Samsung. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)