Samsung's top-rated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen crashes to $199 in time for Mother's Day

Deals
By published

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $199 at Amazon.

Green Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen against pink gradient background.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is one of the best tablets for the money. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Samsung)

With spring in the air and Mother's Day around the corner, chances are you're considering buying a tablet. Whether you want to treat yourself or your mom this season, here's a deal you might like.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for just $199 at Amazon. Previously $253, that's $66 in savings, and the biggest discount it's seen yet.

Considering that it sold for $329 when it launched in May 2024, this is an excellent value for the price. I track sales for a living, and this is one of the best tablet deals I've seen so far this year.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

If you want flagship tablet features at an affordable price, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ticks all the right boxes.

We didn't test this 2024 refresh; however, in our previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer said it's "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web, or use Android apps."

The same holds for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in this deal. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) touchscreen and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 8-core processor alongside 4 GB of RAM.

Rounding out its specs are AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, a massive 7,040mAh battery for up to 14 hours of battery life (rated), and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB).

If you need more wiggle room, I recommend the Samsung Plus microSD for $17 at Amazon.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with a nifty S Pen, which makes it convenient to sketch, take notes, edit images, and more.

Now just under $200, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a sensible choice if you're in the market for a new tablet. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so I recommend you grab it while you can.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $265 now $199 at Amazon

Overview:

Now $66 off at Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is at its best price yet.

Key specs: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Release date: March 2024

Price check: Walmart $229

Price history: At $199, this is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's lowest price ever.

Reviews: We reviewed an earlier version of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite when it came out in 2020 and noted it was "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web, or use Android apps."

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a no-frills Android tablet on a budget that's great for streaming media. It includes Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes it a value choice among notetaking tablets.

Don't buy it if: You prefer a smaller size tablet or a high-performance productivity tablet. Visit our tablet buying guide to you find a device that better suits you use case.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

