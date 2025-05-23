Save $165 on the impressive Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for Memorial Day

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is made for productivity and creativity.

Launched earlier this year back in February, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is one of the best tablets to buy in 2025. If you need a productivity tablet, this Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra rival is a sensible (and cheaper) choice.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for $605 during Lenovo's Memorial Day sale. Previously $770, that's $165 off and one of the best tablet deals I've spotted this season. By comparison, it's $35 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

Lenovo also offers this same deal via Newegg.

If we're talking about today's best productivity tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus puts the competition on notice.

In our hands-on Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus review, we found its on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel impressive.

Powered by a Snapdragon processor alongside 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is built for productivity. It arrives bundled with a keyboard and stylus, making it great for creatives and traveling professionals.

So if you need a productivity tablet that does it all, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is worth a look.

