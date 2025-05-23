Save $165 on the impressive Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for Memorial Day
Launched earlier this year back in February, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is one of the best tablets to buy in 2025. If you need a productivity tablet, this Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra rival is a sensible (and cheaper) choice.
For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for $605 during Lenovo's Memorial Day sale. Previously $770, that's $165 off and one of the best tablet deals I've spotted this season. By comparison, it's $35 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.
Lenovo also offers this same deal via Newegg.
If we're talking about today's best productivity tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus puts the competition on notice.
In our hands-on Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus review, we found its on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel impressive.
Powered by a Snapdragon processor alongside 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is built for productivity. It arrives bundled with a keyboard and stylus, making it great for creatives and traveling professionals.
So if you need a productivity tablet that does it all, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is worth a look.
Save $165 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus at Lenovo.com. We went hands-on with the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at CES earlier this year. We liked the tablet's on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel.
Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 650-nit (up to 900 nits) 144Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP back camera with 2MP macro lens, 13MP wide-angle front camera with privacy lens, includes Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, includes Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Keyboard, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 15)
Release Date: February 2025
Price history: At $605, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $65 shy of its all-time low price.
Price check: Newegg $605 | Best Buy $639
Reviews consensus: We saw the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at CES 2025 and named it the best tablet of the tech showcase.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a versatile, portable device for creating and productivity.
Don't buy it if: You don't require a keyboard or stylus with your tablet.
