Now $449 after discount, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is at its best price yet

Amazon's Prime Day sale isn't until next month, yet early summer savings are slashing today's top-rated mobile devices to all-time lows.

In a limited-time deal, you can get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE for $449. That's $50 off its regular cost of $499, its lowest price ever, and one of the best tablet deals you can get before Prime Day.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy sells it for the same price. You may also buy it directly from Samsung for the same price or save up to $300 with a qualifying trade-in.

Although we didn't test this exact tablet, we did a quick hands-on review of its sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Our expert liked the tablet's dazzling display, powerful performance, and quad-speakers.

Expect the Galaxy Tab S10 FE in this deal to be just as impressive. In the two months it's been on the market, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE has amassed a customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Satisfied owners praise its overall performance, long battery life, and handy S Pen for taking notes and drawing.

At $50 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're considering picking up an all-around tablet.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S10 FE deal