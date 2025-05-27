The Lenovo Tab M9 is on clearance, save 50% on this budget-friendly Android tablet
Pick up a Lenovo Tab M9 for the cheap to stream, read, and browse the web from anywhere.
Lenovo is clearing out its inventory, and its best-selling Lenovo Tab M9 is half off. If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet, here's a deal you'll like.
Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 with 64GB of storage for $79. That's half off its regular price of $160 and the lowest price I've seen yet for this 64GB version. By comparison, the 32GB model Lenovo Tab M9 fell to $69 at Best Buy earlier this year.
For $10 more, that tablet in this deal offers twice as much storage and an extra gig of RAM at 4GB. Rounding out its specs are a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit display, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and a 5,100 mAh battery for up to 13 hours of video playback.
One of the best tablets to buy, the Lenovo Tab M9 has a 4.5 out of 5-star product rating based on 1,100 reviews at Lenovo. Satisfied customers say it's great for streaming content, reading, and internet browsing. Others praise the tablet's clear, stereo speakers and long battery life.
Powered by Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 13), the Tab M9 is on schedule for security updates through March 2026.
At 50% off, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a sensible choice if you don't want a cheap but good tablet for basic use.
Lenovo didn't attach an expiration date to this deal, so I recommend you grab it while you still can.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Save 50% on the Lenovo Tab M9 in this limited-time clearance deal.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery for up to 13 hours of video playback (rated), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 13), security updates through March 2026
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Amazon $89 (see buying options)
Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 64GB model Lenovo Tab M9. By comparison, the 32GB model Lenovo Tab M9 hit a record low price of $69 at Best Buy back in March.
Reviews: We didn't get to test it; however, the Tab M9 has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating at Lenovo based on 1,100 reviews. Satisfied customers say it's great for streaming movies/shows, reading, and browsing the internet. Others praise the tablet's clear speakers and long-lasting battery.
Buy it if: You want a cheap but decent, portable tablet for consuming content, playing mobile game apps, reading, and web browsing.
Don't buy if: You want a productivity tablet that may be used as a laptop or drawing pad. If you don't mind spending more, you can get the 11-inch Lenovo Tab Plus for $219 ($130 off) or the 12.7-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro for $289 ($100 off).
