The Lenovo Tab M9 is on clearance, save 50% on this budget-friendly Android tablet

Lenovo is clearing out its inventory, and its best-selling Lenovo Tab M9 is half off. If you're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet, here's a deal you'll like.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 with 64GB of storage for $79. That's half off its regular price of $160 and the lowest price I've seen yet for this 64GB version. By comparison, the 32GB model Lenovo Tab M9 fell to $69 at Best Buy earlier this year.

For $10 more, that tablet in this deal offers twice as much storage and an extra gig of RAM at 4GB. Rounding out its specs are a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit display, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and a 5,100 mAh battery for up to 13 hours of video playback.

One of the best tablets to buy, the Lenovo Tab M9 has a 4.5 out of 5-star product rating based on 1,100 reviews at Lenovo. Satisfied customers say it's great for streaming content, reading, and internet browsing. Others praise the tablet's clear, stereo speakers and long battery life.

Powered by Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 13), the Tab M9 is on schedule for security updates through March 2026.

At 50% off, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a sensible choice if you don't want a cheap but good tablet for basic use.

Lenovo didn't attach an expiration date to this deal, so I recommend you grab it while you still can.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal