Lenovo tablets are up to $100 off in today's sales, here are the 7 best deals

Select Lenovo tablets are up to $100 off in today's sales. Prices start from just $65 for the seven best deals I found at various retailers.

One standout deal direct from Lenovo offers the Legion Tab Gen 3 for $489 ($60 off).

Designed with gamers in mind, Lenovo engineers outfitted it with a 2.5K touchscreen with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor featuring Elite Gaming tech and Ray Tracing. That's tech talk for you'll enjoy realistic graphics and smooth, lag-free gaming on a killer display.

If you're looking for a mid-range tablet, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is on sale for $329 ($60 off) at Lenovo. This newest 12-inch tablet in Lenovo's product family features a MediaTek Dimensity 8-core processor, the AI capabilities of Google Gemini and a massive 10,200mAh battery.

What's more, it ships with a Lenovo Pen, which makes it easy to take notes, create, or mark up documents from anywhere.

The Idea Tab Pro is a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display, solid performance, and all-day battery life in a tablet PC.

That's just two of my favorite Lenovo tablet deals fromt the source. Browse all seven of my recommended discounts below from $65.

Today's best Lenovo tablet deals

Lenovo Tab M11 with Folio Case and Pen: was $229 now $149 at BHPhoto Save $80 on the Lenovo Tab M11 with Folio Case and Pen at B&H. This is a better value than the standalone Tab M11 for $159 at Lenovo, since it ships with extra accessories. We haven't had any hands-on time with the Lenovo Tab M11, but reviews are generally positive. Thanks to its slim form factor, solid build quality, and vibrant 90Hz display, it has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars at B&H. Most customers praise its great value for the price. Key specs: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, quad-speakers, 7,040mAh battery, Android 13 (upgradable to Android 15), includes Folio Case and Pen.

Lenovo Tab Plus: was $349 now $251 at Lenovo USA For a limited time, save $90 on the Lenovo Tab Plus with 256GB of storage via coupon, "TABLETSAVE10". In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full-range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling. This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact. Cheaper alternative: Amazon $249 ($50 off) for the 128GB model Key specs: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: was $389 now $329 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes $60 off the Idea Tab Pro, its newest 12-inch tablet. It's a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display and solid performance in a tablet PC. Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP FF front camera, 10,200mAh battery, microSD slot, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 16) Price check: Newegg $329