Lenovo tablets are up to $100 off in today's sales, here are the 7 best deals
Lenovo tablets are up to $100 off, here are the best 7 deals
Select Lenovo tablets are up to $100 off in today's sales. Prices start from just $65 for the seven best deals I found at various retailers.
One standout deal direct from Lenovo offers the Legion Tab Gen 3 for $489 ($60 off).
Designed with gamers in mind, Lenovo engineers outfitted it with a 2.5K touchscreen with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor featuring Elite Gaming tech and Ray Tracing. That's tech talk for you'll enjoy realistic graphics and smooth, lag-free gaming on a killer display.
If you're looking for a mid-range tablet, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is on sale for $329 ($60 off) at Lenovo. This newest 12-inch tablet in Lenovo's product family features a MediaTek Dimensity 8-core processor, the AI capabilities of Google Gemini and a massive 10,200mAh battery.
What's more, it ships with a Lenovo Pen, which makes it easy to take notes, create, or mark up documents from anywhere.
The Idea Tab Pro is a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display, solid performance, and all-day battery life in a tablet PC.
That's just two of my favorite Lenovo tablet deals fromt the source. Browse all seven of my recommended discounts below from $65.
Today's best Lenovo tablet deals
The Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 is now just under $15 off Amazon. This Lenovo tablet's slim and lightweight design makes it perfect for web browsing, gaming, and streaming content when you're on the move. One of the best tablets for kids, it's perfectly sized for learning and playing.
Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) 350-nit touch screen, MediaTek A22 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5,100mAh battery, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, Android 12
Price check: Lenovo $99 | Walmart $99
Save $60 on one of the most popular Android tablets from Lenovo. Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service.
Cheaper option: Lenovo Tab M8 for $65 ($14 off) at Amazon
Key specs: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12 (upgradable to Android 15)
Price check: Best Buy $99
Save $80 on the Lenovo Tab M11 with Folio Case and Pen at B&H. This is a better value than the standalone Tab M11 for $159 at Lenovo, since it ships with extra accessories. We haven't had any hands-on time with the Lenovo Tab M11, but reviews are generally positive. Thanks to its slim form factor, solid build quality, and vibrant 90Hz display, it has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars at B&H. Most customers praise its great value for the price.
Key specs: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, quad-speakers, 7,040mAh battery, Android 13 (upgradable to Android 15), includes Folio Case and Pen.
For a limited time, save $90 on the Lenovo Tab Plus with 256GB of storage via coupon, "TABLETSAVE10". In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full-range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling. This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact.
Cheaper alternative: Amazon $249 ($50 off) for the 128GB model
Key specs: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14
Lenovo takes $60 off the Idea Tab Pro, its newest 12-inch tablet. It's a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display and solid performance in a tablet PC.
Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP FF front camera, 10,200mAh battery, microSD slot, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 16)
Price check: Newegg $329
Now $60 off at Lenovo.com, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is one of the best tablets for gaming. It packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor featuring Elite Gaming tech with Ray Tracing and a 2.5K 165Hz refresh rate display. That means you can enjoy realistic graphics and smooth, lag-free gaming on an immersive display.
Key specs: 8.8-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP AF camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP FF front camera, Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 15)
Price check: Newegg $489
Save $100 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus at Lenovo.com. We went hands-on with Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at CES earlier this year. The tablet's on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel were some of the things we liked about it. Packing a powerful Snapdragon processor and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative for Android users.
Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 650-nit (up to 900 nits) 144Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP back camera with 2MP macro lens, 13MP wide-angle front camera with privacy lens, includes Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, includes Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Keyboard, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 15)
Price check: Newegg $669
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I found 5 tempting Amazon Fire tablet deals in time for Mother's Day — starting at just $65
Refresh your reading experience with these top 3 Kindle deals: Up to $85 off Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, and more