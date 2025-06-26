Recommended reading

Amazon Prime only deals are now live before Prime Day, here are 15 discounts I recommend

Prime members can snag fantastic Prime deals ahead of Prime Day 2025.

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2025 is underway, but for Prime members, Prime Day deals start now. Amazon's sale starts July 8 and runs through July 11; however, plenty of Prime exclusive deals are now live if you'd rather not wait.

One of the perks of being a Prime member is access to early deals. If you ask me, it's a flex to be able to shop before everyone else.

In today's offerings of Prime-only deals, I found discounts of up to 66% off Amazon devices, eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, as well as Blink and Ring smart security cameras that you can control with your phone.

If you don't already have Prime, join now to grab exclusive Prime Day deals now and during Prime Day, July 8-11. Your first 30 days of Prime are free, and you may cancel or pause your membership at any time.

Young adults aged 18-24 or students get a longer free Prime trial of 6 months. Plus, they get 5% cash-back and stackable savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day.

This year's four-day Prime Day sale is destined to be bigger than ever, with twice as many days of deals.

Don't want to wait? Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's early discounts and my favorite Prime-only deals now.

Today's best Prime only deals

Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries
Prime only deal
Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries: was $11 now $9 at Amazon

Save $2 on Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries. This value pack includes 12 x AA and 12 x AAA Alkaline batteries. Prime members are eligible to receive an extra 10% off four qualifying items, which unlocks more savings. Prime Young Adult members get 5% cash back on this deal.

View Deal
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp
Prime only deal
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

Prime members save $10 on the Echo Glow Multicolor Smart lamp. As its name implies, you can change its color, adjust the brightness, and initiate morphing light modes with the Alexa app or voice commands.

View Deal
Luna Wireless Controller
Prime only deal
Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

View Deal
Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Extender
Prime only deal
Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Extender: was $80 now $65 at Amazon

Save $15 on the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Extender with Prime. This add-on for your existing eero Mesh Wi-Fi System expands your coverage by up to 1,500 square feet. Say goodbye to common connectivity issues like dead zones and buffering forever.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar
Prime only deal
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $120 now $85 at Amazon

Save $35 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with Prime and amp up your audio for less. Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass, all in a compact design.

Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual: X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

View Deal
Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 + Echo Pop Kids
Prime only deal
Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 + Echo Pop Kids: was $199 now $89 at Amazon

Prime members save $110 on this Amazon Kids Entertainment Bundle. Ideal for kids ages 6-12, this bundle includes: a Disney Princess-themed Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 Tablet and a blue Disney Princess-themed Echo Pop Kids Smart Speaker.

Amazon also offers a Marvel-themed kids' entertainment bundle for the same price.

View Deal
Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 Pro + Echo Dot Kids
Prime only deal
Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 Pro + Echo Dot Kids: was $210 now $95 at Amazon

Save $115 on this Amazon Entertainment Bundle with Prime. This bundle includes: a teal green Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 Pro Tablet (32GB) and an Owl-themen Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker. It's available in a Jungle Cat-themed bundle for the same price.

View Deal
Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series HD
Prime only deal
Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series HD: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

Now $40 off ($90 off its launch price) with Prime, this 32-inch Amazon Fire 2-Series HDTV is one of the best budget-friendly college dorm TVs to buy.

View Deal
Amazon Kids Device Bundle
Prime only deal
Amazon Kids Device Bundle: was $320 now $155 at Amazon

One Prime Day deal you can get now takes $165 off this Amazon Kids Device Bundle. This bundle includes: a Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, a Kindle Kids e-reader, and a Marvel Avengers-themed Echo Pop Kids speaker.

View Deal
Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System
Prime only deal
Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System: was $259 now $99 at Amazon

Save $160 on the Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System with Prime. Blink's fourth-generation security camera has a battery life of two years, 1080p day and night live view, and two-way talk. This camera makes it easy to maintain vigilance of your property right from your phone.

View Deal
Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack)
Prime only deal
Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack): was $300 now $195 at Amazon

Save $105 on this Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router system with Prime. It includes three nodes, each with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. The system is Thread and Zigbee compatible, so you can use Alexa voice controls with other smart home devices.

View Deal
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Home Security System
Prime only deal
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Home Security System : was $330 now $199 at Amazon

Save $131 on this 14-Piece Kit Ring Home Security System for 24/7 monitoring with mobile app control. Ideal for 2-4 bedroom homes, this Alarm Kit includes one Base Station, two Keypads, eight Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and one Range Extender.

View Deal
Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K
Prime only deal
Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K : was $399 now $259 at Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals now live takes $140 off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus
Prime only deal
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $489 now $389 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Amazon TV Soundbar Plus with Prime. This 5.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer and surround speakers provides a full cinematic experience and crisp dialogue with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

View Deal
Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series QLED
Prime only deal
Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series QLED: was $819 now $699 at Amazon

Save $120 on the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Mini-LED Series, QLED 4K UHD Smart TV with Prime. Experience vivid color, sharpness for immersive viewing and gameplay thanks to this TV's 2160-resolution panel, 144Hz gaming mode, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ.

View Deal
