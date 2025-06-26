Amazon Prime only deals are now live before Prime Day, here are 15 discounts I recommend

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2025 is underway, but for Prime members, Prime Day deals start now. Amazon's sale starts July 8 and runs through July 11; however, plenty of Prime exclusive deals are now live if you'd rather not wait.

One of the perks of being a Prime member is access to early deals. If you ask me, it's a flex to be able to shop before everyone else.

In today's offerings of Prime-only deals, I found discounts of up to 66% off Amazon devices, eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, as well as Blink and Ring smart security cameras that you can control with your phone.

If you don't already have Prime, join now to grab exclusive Prime Day deals now and during Prime Day, July 8-11. Your first 30 days of Prime are free, and you may cancel or pause your membership at any time.

Young adults aged 18-24 or students get a longer free Prime trial of 6 months. Plus, they get 5% cash-back and stackable savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day.

This year's four-day Prime Day sale is destined to be bigger than ever, with twice as many days of deals.

Don't want to wait? Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's early discounts and my favorite Prime-only deals now.

Today's best Prime only deals

Prime only deal Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries: was $11 now $9 at Amazon Save $2 on Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries. This value pack includes 12 x AA and 12 x AAA Alkaline batteries. Prime members are eligible to receive an extra 10% off four qualifying items, which unlocks more savings. Prime Young Adult members get 5% cash back on this deal.

Prime only deal Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Prime members save $10 on the Echo Glow Multicolor Smart lamp. As its name implies, you can change its color, adjust the brightness, and initiate morphing light modes with the Alexa app or voice commands.

Prime only deal Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Prime only deal Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Extender: was $80 now $65 at Amazon Save $15 on the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Extender with Prime. This add-on for your existing eero Mesh Wi-Fi System expands your coverage by up to 1,500 square feet. Say goodbye to common connectivity issues like dead zones and buffering forever.

Prime only deal Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $120 now $85 at Amazon Save $35 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with Prime and amp up your audio for less. Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass, all in a compact design. Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual: X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Prime only deal Amazon Kids Device Bundle: was $320 now $155 at Amazon One Prime Day deal you can get now takes $165 off this Amazon Kids Device Bundle. This bundle includes: a Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, a Kindle Kids e-reader, and a Marvel Avengers-themed Echo Pop Kids speaker.

Prime only deal Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System: was $259 now $99 at Amazon Save $160 on the Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System with Prime. Blink's fourth-generation security camera has a battery life of two years, 1080p day and night live view, and two-way talk. This camera makes it easy to maintain vigilance of your property right from your phone.

Prime only deal Amazon eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack): was $300 now $195 at Amazon Save $105 on this Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router system with Prime. It includes three nodes, each with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. The system is Thread and Zigbee compatible, so you can use Alexa voice controls with other smart home devices.

Prime only deal Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $489 now $389 at Amazon Save $100 on the Amazon TV Soundbar Plus with Prime. This 5.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer and surround speakers provides a full cinematic experience and crisp dialogue with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial at Amazon

New subscribers get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99 per month thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership, which reduces it to $12 each month.

New offer Amazon Prime Student: Free 6-month trial at Amazon

Young adults aged 18-24 or students can get a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime. Plus, get 5% cash-back and stack your savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day, July 8-11. This new Prime for Young Adults membership includes fast, free shipping, unlimited streaming with Prime Video, and free food delivery. If you decide to keep it after the trial period, you can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon

For a limited time, non-Prime members get 4 months of Amazon Music (valued at $50 with Prime) for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad-free music and podcasts with unlimited skips. Plus, enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.

Amazon Prime Gaming: 6 free bonus games at Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day, Prime members can now claim bonus free games from Prime Gaming: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the ENDLESS: Definitive Edition. What's more, Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada can save up to 50% on the Luna Controller, and select Luna Controller and Fire TV device bundles from now through July 8 when Prime Day 2025 starts.