Amazon Prime only deals are now live before Prime Day, here are 15 discounts I recommend
Prime members can snag fantastic Prime deals ahead of Prime Day 2025.
The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2025 is underway, but for Prime members, Prime Day deals start now. Amazon's sale starts July 8 and runs through July 11; however, plenty of Prime exclusive deals are now live if you'd rather not wait.
One of the perks of being a Prime member is access to early deals. If you ask me, it's a flex to be able to shop before everyone else.
In today's offerings of Prime-only deals, I found discounts of up to 66% off Amazon devices, eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems, as well as Blink and Ring smart security cameras that you can control with your phone.
If you don't already have Prime, join now to grab exclusive Prime Day deals now and during Prime Day, July 8-11. Your first 30 days of Prime are free, and you may cancel or pause your membership at any time.
Young adults aged 18-24 or students get a longer free Prime trial of 6 months. Plus, they get 5% cash-back and stackable savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day.
This year's four-day Prime Day sale is destined to be bigger than ever, with twice as many days of deals.
Don't want to wait? Keep scrolling to shop Amazon's early discounts and my favorite Prime-only deals now.
Today's best Prime only deals — Quick links
- Shop: Early Amazon Prime Day deals
- Browse: Amazon Prime only deals
- Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries: was $11 now $9 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp: was $29 now $19 at Amazon
- Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon
- Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi Extender: was $80 now $65 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $120 now $85 at Amazon
- Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 + Echo Pop Kids: was $199 now $89 at Amazon
- Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System: was $259 now $99 at Amazon
- Amazon 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV: was $149 now $109 at Amazon
- Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller: was $149 now $129 at Amazon
- Amazon 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV: $399 now $259 at Amazon
Today's best Prime only deals
Save $2 on Amazon Basics 24-Count AA + AAA Alkaline Batteries. This value pack includes 12 x AA and 12 x AAA Alkaline batteries. Prime members are eligible to receive an extra 10% off four qualifying items, which unlocks more savings. Prime Young Adult members get 5% cash back on this deal.
Prime members save $10 on the Echo Glow Multicolor Smart lamp. As its name implies, you can change its color, adjust the brightness, and initiate morphing light modes with the Alexa app or voice commands.
Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.
Save $15 on the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router Extender with Prime. This add-on for your existing eero Mesh Wi-Fi System expands your coverage by up to 1,500 square feet. Say goodbye to common connectivity issues like dead zones and buffering forever.
Save $35 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with Prime and amp up your audio for less. Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass, all in a compact design.
Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual: X and more detail with Dolby Audio.
Prime members save $110 on this Amazon Kids Entertainment Bundle. Ideal for kids ages 6-12, this bundle includes: a Disney Princess-themed Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 Tablet and a blue Disney Princess-themed Echo Pop Kids Smart Speaker.
Amazon also offers a Marvel-themed kids' entertainment bundle for the same price.
Save $115 on this Amazon Entertainment Bundle with Prime. This bundle includes: a teal green Amazon Kids Fire HD 8 Pro Tablet (32GB) and an Owl-themen Echo Dot Kids Smart Speaker. It's available in a Jungle Cat-themed bundle for the same price.
Now $40 off ($90 off its launch price) with Prime, this 32-inch Amazon Fire 2-Series HDTV is one of the best budget-friendly college dorm TVs to buy.
One Prime Day deal you can get now takes $165 off this Amazon Kids Device Bundle. This bundle includes: a Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, a Kindle Kids e-reader, and a Marvel Avengers-themed Echo Pop Kids speaker.
Save $160 on the Blink Outdoor 4 Smart Security Camera System with Prime. Blink's fourth-generation security camera has a battery life of two years, 1080p day and night live view, and two-way talk. This camera makes it easy to maintain vigilance of your property right from your phone.
Save $105 on this Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router system with Prime. It includes three nodes, each with two Gigabit Ethernet ports. The system is Thread and Zigbee compatible, so you can use Alexa voice controls with other smart home devices.
Save $131 on this 14-Piece Kit Ring Home Security System for 24/7 monitoring with mobile app control. Ideal for 2-4 bedroom homes, this Alarm Kit includes one Base Station, two Keypads, eight Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and one Range Extender.
One of the best Prime Day deals now live takes $140 off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen.
Save $100 on the Amazon TV Soundbar Plus with Prime. This 5.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer and surround speakers provides a full cinematic experience and crisp dialogue with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.
Save $120 on the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Mini-LED Series, QLED 4K UHD Smart TV with Prime. Experience vivid color, sharpness for immersive viewing and gameplay thanks to this TV's 2160-resolution panel, 144Hz gaming mode, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ.
Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial at Amazon
New subscribers get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached.
If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99 per month thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership, which reduces it to $12 each month.
Amazon Prime Student: Free 6-month trial at Amazon
Young adults aged 18-24 or students can get a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime. Plus, get 5% cash-back and stack your savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day, July 8-11.
This new Prime for Young Adults membership includes fast, free shipping, unlimited streaming with Prime Video, and free food delivery.
If you decide to keep it after the trial period, you can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.
Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon
For a limited time, non-Prime members get 4 months of Amazon Music (valued at $50 with Prime) for free.
With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad-free music and podcasts with unlimited skips. Plus, enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.
Amazon Prime Gaming: 6 free bonus games at Amazon
Ahead of Prime Day, Prime members can now claim bonus free games from Prime Gaming: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the ENDLESS: Definitive Edition.
What's more, Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada can save up to 50% on the Luna Controller, and select Luna Controller and Fire TV device bundles from now through July 8 when Prime Day 2025 starts.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
