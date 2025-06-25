5 free Amazon offers I recommend you grab before Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2025 will be twice as nice this year with four days of epic deals from July 8-11. Last year's Prime Day sale ran for 48 hours, so that means you'll have 96 hours to snag epic savings.

Ahead of its summer sale, Amazon is setting the vibes with five free offers for non-Prime members that are too good to pass up. To quote one of my favorite songs, by Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson, "The Best Things In Life Are Free".

While we're on the topic of music, non-Prime members can now get 4 FREE months of Amazon Music (valued at $48 with Prime). No strings attached. You can cancel anytime or continue with it and pay $11.99/month for unlimited access to 100 million songs.

With Amazon Music Unlimited, you can play any song at any time and enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.

Prime Day is an all-inclusive sale for shoppers; however, Amazon reserves the best deals for its loyal Prime members. If you don't have Amazon Prime, join now to access exclusive Prime-only deals now and during Prime Day, July 8-11.

As a new Prime member, your first 30 days are free, and you may cancel at any time, so there's no risk. If you decide to continue when your 30-day trial ends, you'll pay $14.99 per month thereafter. You'll save if you pay $139 for a one-year membership outright, which reduces your cost to $11.58 per month, saving you $41 a year.

Young adults aged 18-24 or students can get a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime and pay $7.49 per month or $6 thereafter. That's half the cost of the standard membership.

What's even better, young adults get 5% cash-back and can stack their savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day, July 8-11. This new Prime for Young Adults membership includes fast, free shipping, unlimited streaming with Prime Video, and free food delivery.

These are just a few of the freebies Amazon currently offers are we count down the days to Prime Day, July 8. See all five of Amazon's free offers below.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon

For a limited time, non-Prime members get 4 months of Amazon Music (valued at $48 with Prime) for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad-free music and podcasts with unlimited skips. Plus, enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.

New offer Amazon Prime Student: Free 6-month trial at Amazon

Young adults aged 18-24 or students can get a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime. Plus, get 5% cash-back and stack your savings with an additional 10% cash back during Prime Day, July 8-11. This new Prime for Young Adults membership includes fast, free shipping, unlimited streaming with Prime Video, and free food delivery. If you decide to keep it after the trial period, you can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: 30 day-free trial

Kindle Unlimited puts more than 1 million books, the latest magazines, and thousands of Audible audiobooks at your fingertips. Best of all, you don't have to own an Amazon tablet to access this massive digital library. You can get access to Amazon's service on any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet with the free Kindle eReader app.

Amazon Prime Gaming: 6 free bonus games at Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day, Prime members can now claim bonus free games from Prime Gaming: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the ENDLESS: Definitive Edition. What's more, Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada can save up to 50% on the Luna Controller, and select Luna Controller and Fire TV device bundles from now through July 8 when Prime Day 2025 starts.