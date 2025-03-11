Rare streaming deal drops the Disney Plus, Hulu bundle to just $2.99 for 4 months

Deals
By
published

Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 for 4 months

Disney Plus Hulu logo with Moana 2, Daredevil born again, paradise, keeping up with the Kardashians and golf show art
The Disney Plus, Hulu bundle is heavily discounted for a limited time. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Disney Plus)

Late last year, Disney Plus and Hulu customers saw a $2 price hike in monthly subscription costs. If you're considering subscribing but the price has you timid, here's a deal you might like.

For a limited time, you can get the Disney Plus Hulu Bundle Basic plan for $2.99 per month for four months. It typically costs $11.99 per month, so that's 72% off.

This is a huge savings and one of the best streaming deals I've seen outside of the holidays.

Best Disney Plus, Hulu bundle deal

Disney Plus, Hulu Bundle Basic
was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+

For a limited time, you can get the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic plan for $2.99/mo. for months. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.

The ad-supported version of Disney+ and Hulu lets you stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic.

View Deal

After the four-month promotional period, your Disney Plus Hulu Bundle Basic plan will auto-renew for $10.99 per month thereafter. You may pause or cancel your membership at any time.

This deal arrives just in time for you to check out Disney Plus and Hulu's new exclusive content. Catch up on the Marvel hit series, Daredevil: Born Again, Paradise season 2, and stream Moana 2 on March 12.

To qualify for this rare Disney Plus, Hulu bundle deal, you must be a new or returning subscriber.

This deal ends March 20, so don't hesitate too long to lock in this stellar price.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming
Verizon, Netflix and Max Logo against a black and blue background with epic deal badge

Get Netflix and Max free for 12-months with this Verizon Fios bundle deal
Disney Plus and Hulu logos with a Cyber Monday deals banner

A Disney+ and Hulu annual plan is the same price as two tickets to Moana 2 with this Cyber Monday streaming deal
The Manus AI logo on a colorful gradient background.

What is Manus AI? The autonomous assistant that wants to do the work for you
See more latest
Most Popular
Happy Mario Day 2025 characters against a red background
Mar10 Day deals 2025: Up to 75% off Mario games, Super Mario Bros. Wonder OLED bundle, and Mario-themed Nintendo Switch accessories
Epic deals badge, 2025 M4 MacBook Air and 2024 M4 MacBook Air Pro against blue gradient background
Best MacBook deals right now in March 2025: MacBook Air from $699, MacBook Pro from $1,395
Midnight M3 MacBook Air against blue gradient background with act fast deal badge
Hurry to grab the M3 MacBook Air for $300 off before it sells out!
Lenovo Legion Pro 9i Gen 10, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, Yoga Book 9i, and Tab Yoga Plus with keyboard and stylus against blue gradient background.
Lenovo's Annual Sale knocks up to 61% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops, workstations, tablets, and PC accessories
MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods against
Best Buy is having a huge Apple Sales Event this weekend, here are 21 deals I'd add to my cart so fast [Update]
A pair of AirPods Max headphones beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a blue background
I found 7 jaw-dropping deals on M4 MacBook Air accessories
Midnight M2 MacBook Air against blue gradient background.
Wow! The M2 MacBook Air hits a record-low price of $699 — this will sell out fast!
Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, Samsung Odyssey OLED G* and Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitors on sale
Discover Samsung Spring sale delivers massive monitor savings — up to $1,100 on gaming monitors if you act fast!
Dell weekend deals
Dell weekend sale: My favorite 16 deals on laptops, monitors, and accessories
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 gaming laptop against a blue gradient background
How to save $100 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 with RTX 5080 graphics