Rare streaming deal drops the Disney Plus, Hulu bundle to just $2.99 for 4 months

The Disney Plus, Hulu bundle is heavily discounted for a limited time.

Late last year, Disney Plus and Hulu customers saw a $2 price hike in monthly subscription costs. If you're considering subscribing but the price has you timid, here's a deal you might like.

For a limited time, you can get the Disney Plus Hulu Bundle Basic plan for $2.99 per month for four months. It typically costs $11.99 per month, so that's 72% off.

This is a huge savings and one of the best streaming deals I've seen outside of the holidays.

Best Disney Plus, Hulu bundle deal

was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+ For a limited time, you can get the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic plan for $2.99/mo. for months. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month. The ad-supported version of Disney+ and Hulu lets you stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic.

After the four-month promotional period, your Disney Plus Hulu Bundle Basic plan will auto-renew for $10.99 per month thereafter. You may pause or cancel your membership at any time.

This deal arrives just in time for you to check out Disney Plus and Hulu's new exclusive content. Catch up on the Marvel hit series, Daredevil: Born Again, Paradise season 2, and stream Moana 2 on March 12.

To qualify for this rare Disney Plus, Hulu bundle deal, you must be a new or returning subscriber.

This deal ends March 20, so don't hesitate too long to lock in this stellar price.