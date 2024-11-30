Get a year of Disney+ and Hulu for the same price as two tickets to Moana 2 with this Cyber Monday streaming deal
Save $96 off a year of Disney+ and Hulu with this Cyber Monday offer
If you aren't already a subscriber or ditched either service during one of the previous price hikes, this Disney+ and Hulu Cyber Monday streaming deal will be music to your ears. For just $36, you get a full year of both services, that's $96 off the typical price for these stacked streaming services. To put it in perspective, I looked at the current price of movie tickets in my area, and taking my daughter to Moana 2 this weekend would cost me as much (more once you count the popcorn, soda, and Dots I'd have to buy).
If you needed to splurge on one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, this could be a nice way to save some money on your streaming services this year to make up for it. Moana 2 will be on Disney+ before you know it.
Disney+ Duo Basic with Hulu
Get the Disney+ Duo Basic with Hulu plan for just $2.99 per month. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.
The ad-supported version of Disney+ and Hulu lets you stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic.
More Cyber Monday Streaming Deals
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Deal
|Code
|Plan details
|Sale Ends
|Terms
|Max
|$2.99 a month for 6 months
|No code needed
|with ads
|3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET
|New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month
|Hulu
|$0.99 a month for 12 months
|No code needed
|with ads
|3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET
|New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month
|Starz add-on for Hulu
|$0.99 a month for 12 months
|No code needed
|add-on for existing Hulu account
|3 Dec 2024 at 3am ET
|New Hulu subscribers, existing Hulu subscribers without a Starz account, or subscribers who have cancelled their Starz Account for over a month
|Paramount+
|$2.99 a month for 2 months
|bf-adfree or bf-ess
|Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime
|4 Dec 2024
|New subscribers or subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month
|Peacock
|$1.99 a month for 6 months or $19.99 for 12 months
|RealDealMonthly or RealDeal
|with ads
|2 Dec 2024 at 3am ET
|New paid subscribers or paid subscribers who have cancelled their subscription for over a month
Streaming deal details
Get Max for just $2.99 a month for six months. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.
The ad-supported version of Max gives you access to blockbuster movies like Barbie, classic cartoons like Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry to dark fantasy series like the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
Get Hulu with ads for just $0.99 a month for 12 months. You must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.
The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.
Get the Starz add-on for Hulu for just $0.99 a month for 12 months. You must be a new subscriber, an existing Hulu subscriber who doesn't have a Starz account, or a returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.
The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant.
Get Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with Showtime for just $2.99 for the first two months. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.
Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. You will not be charged if you cancel your plan before your trial ends. There's no risk since you cancel your plan at any time.
Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month for six months or $19.99 for a year. Use code "RealDealMonthly" for the $1.99 monthly plan or code "RealDeal" for the $19.99 yearly plan. To get this deal, you must be a new subscriber or returning subscriber who hasn't had an active subscription for at least one month.
Peacock gives you streaming access to NBC classics such as The Office and 30Rock, as well as live Sunday Night Football.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
- Madeline RicchiutoStaff Writer