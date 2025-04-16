Live
Spotify goes down: Widespread outage affects streaming service app and website
Spotify was down for about three hours worldwide on April 16, 2025. Here's a look at what happened.
This morning, thousands of people opened Spotify to find that the streaming service was offline.
Spotify went down around 9 am Eastern in a widespread outage that affected the mobile apps, desktop app, and website for about two to three hours.
According to user reports on Downdetector, Spotify went down for thousands of people this morning, with most noticing the outage on the app.
Users impacted by the outage may have opened the desktop app or website and only see a black screen. The mobile apps on iOS and Android were also experiencing glitches, long load times, and problems streaming music.
Spotify has resolved the outage at this point, although it's still unclear what exactly caused it. While some may suspect that Spotify got hacked, that rumor was dispelled early on with an official post from the SpotifyStatus account on X:
We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false.April 16, 2025
So, it sounds like there's no need to worry that your Spotify account may have been hacked or compromised due to this outage. It could very well have been due to something as simple as server issues on Spotify's end.
Regardless, Spotify is back up and running normally, but if you're wondering what happened this morning, you can see our full timeline of updates below.
LIVE: Latest Updates
According to Downdetector, the Spotify outage started sometime around 9 AM EST on April 16, 2025. The majority of user reports cited problems with the Spotify app, although music streaming and the Spotify website were also affected.
Spotify appears to be addressing the outage on some platforms. The mobile app seems to be working normally again for the most part. In our tests, music is playing normally on Android and iOS, but the Home screen in the Spotify app isn't loading in iOS.
The desktop app appears to still be down. Opening it shows only a blank black screen at the time of writing.
The Spotify website also appears to still be having issues. It's no longer showing a blank black screen, but the home screen will not load.
The Spotify outage appears to be mainly affecting users in North America, the UK, and Europe, according to Downdetector and user reports on social media.
For instance, a Reddit thread on the outage includes comments from users from all over the world, with most reporting in from the US, the UK, and Europe.
Some users experienced the outage in real time, noting that they were using Spotify when their music suddenly stopped.
For instance, one user commented, "We heard a pop from the speakers. Thought it was them but then we saw the app behaving weirdly."
If something similar happened to you this morning, it was most likely due to this outage (not your speakers or headphones).
The Spotify desktop app is coming back online now. We were able to successfully load the Home page, open playlists, and stream music like normal. However, load times appear to be somewhat slower than usual, so you may need to be patient opening the app.
Meanwhile, the Home screen in the iOS Spotify app is still not loading correctly. The Android app is loading, but is taking longer than usual like the desktop app.
Spotify has confirmed this outage was not due to hacking. The official Spotify Status account shared a post on X this morning clarifying that they are aware of the outage, are working to resolve, and asserting that any rumors about Spotify being hacked are false.
This news should come as a relief to Spotify users, although it's still unclear what exacting caused the outage. It could be something as simple as server issues on Spotify's end, but we'll have to wait for an official explanation.
User reports on Downdetector are declining worldwide as Spotify begins resolving the issues from today's outage.
The mobile app, desktop app, and website are all loading again and mostly functional, although users should expect load times to be a bit longer than usual and home feed content may not be loading correctly (this issue seems to be most common on iOS at the moment).
Spotify's community site has an official page for today's ongoing outage, in case you're still experiencing issues and want to report them.
As of 2 hours ago, a Spotify Community moderator said, "Our tech folks are currently looking into this!"
The issue has not been marked officially resolved, though. Some user comments also indicate that web or app service resumed for them only to drop out again shortly after, so stand by for more updates.
As of 12:00 noon EST the Spotify outage appears to be resolved. Spotify has given the "all clear" on X to indicate that they've fixed the issue.
If you're still experiencing problems on the Spotify app or website, you can visit the Spotify Community page for the outage to report it and get help.
All clear – thanks for your patience. Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help.April 16, 2025