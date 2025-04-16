Spotify goes down: Widespread outage affects streaming service app and website

This morning, thousands of people opened Spotify to find that the streaming service was offline.

Spotify went down around 9 am Eastern in a widespread outage that affected the mobile apps, desktop app, and website for about two to three hours.

According to user reports on Downdetector, Spotify went down for thousands of people this morning, with most noticing the outage on the app.

Users impacted by the outage may have opened the desktop app or website and only see a black screen. The mobile apps on iOS and Android were also experiencing glitches, long load times, and problems streaming music.

Spotify has resolved the outage at this point, although it's still unclear what exactly caused it. While some may suspect that Spotify got hacked, that rumor was dispelled early on with an official post from the SpotifyStatus account on X:

We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false.April 16, 2025

So, it sounds like there's no need to worry that your Spotify account may have been hacked or compromised due to this outage. It could very well have been due to something as simple as server issues on Spotify's end.

Regardless, Spotify is back up and running normally, but if you're wondering what happened this morning, you can see our full timeline of updates below.