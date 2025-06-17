Amazon's next Prime Day sale starts July 8, here's what's new this year

Bargain shoppers will have extra time to snag the best deals of the summer. This year, Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to run from July 8 to July 11, so that's four days of epic savings.

Last year, Amazon Prime Day deals offered the best summer discounts and back-to-school savings of up to 75% and up to 70% on Amazon devices. I also saw the lowest prices of the year on some of our favorite laptops, tablets, smartphones, headphones, wearables, and more.

I expect this year's discounts will be on par.

What started in 2015 as a 24-hour sale, Prime Day has now quadrupled in length for 2025. With four days of deals for shoppers all over the world to partake in, Prime Day 2025 will be Amazon's biggest summer yet.

As we do each year, we'll be scouring all the deals during the sale to share the best ones worth your while. Until then, see what new for Prime Day 2025 and browse Amazon's early deals this week.

Amazon announced Tuesday that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8-11. Now four days long, that's twice as long as previous sales, which ran for 48 hours.

The first Prime Day in 2015 was a 24-hour sale and grew to a 48-hour event in 2019. Fast forward to 2025, and Prime Day will be a 96-hour sale.

Offering 4 days of great deals, Prime Day 2025 will be Amazon's biggest summer sale ever.

2. Prime Day "Today's Big Deals"

For Prime Day 2025, Amazon will debut Today’s Big Deals, featuring new deal drops each day throughout the sale. These Prime member-only daily deals will offer deep discounts across top brands like Samsung.

Keep in mind that Today’s Big Deals go live at midnight PT / 3 am ET from July 8-11. Much like Amazon's Lightning Deals, Today’s Big Deals will be available for a limited time, stock permitting.

3. Prime Day AI Shopping Guides

We live in a time where AI is everywhere, and Amazon is throwing its hat into the ring. Amazon's AI Shopping Guides tool provides insights for over 100 product types, including TVs and headphones, all in one place.

However, while browsing through the list, I found that some products are dated like these Sony headphones, circa 2009. As a deals expert, I typically don't recommend products more than two years old.

For freshers, human-curated Prime Day deals and discounts on products our tech experts have tested and rated, visit our Prime Day deals hub for guidance.

4. Early Prime Day deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2025 will offer first-time discounts on newer products. So if you've had your eye on a gadget the released earlier this year, you're bound to see it on sale during Prime Day 2025.

This week, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals to shop now with discounts of up to 62% on select Amazon devices like the Luna Controller, eero mesh routers, and Fire TV.

Although a portion of Prime exclusive deals are now live, I'm seeing some great discounts and back-to-school savings you can get without Prime.

For example, you can get the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning M4 MacBook Air for $849 ($150 off), the Asus TUF Gaming A16 for $1,299 ($300 off), or the AirPods 4 for $99 ($30 off).

Prime Day deals on Amazon devices & services

Prime exclusive Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Prime exclusive Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $120 now $85 at Amazon Save $35 on the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with Prime and amp up your audio for less. Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass, all in a compact design. Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual: X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Prime exclusive Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV: was $399 now $259 at Amazon One of the best Prime Day deals now live takes $140 off the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2-Pack): was $360 now $340 at Amazon Save $20 when you buy two Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-readers. It includes parental controls and a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of popular age-appropriate books. It's also IPX8 water-resistant and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty. Features: 7-inch 300 ppi black and white matte display, 16GB of storage, up to 6 weeks of battery life on a full charge, adjustable warm light, parental controls, Audible support, IPX8 water-resistance

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2 Pack): was $900 now $860 at Amazon Save $40 when you buy two 2025 Amazon Kindle Scribe e-readers. It has a redesigned display, includes a Premium Pen, and supports direct writing on books and documents. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 64GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes

Prime exclusive Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was $489 now $389 at Amazon Save $100 on the Amazon TV Soundbar Plus with Prime. This 5.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer and surround speakers provides a full cinematic experience and crisp dialogue with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon

For a limited time, non-Prime members get 4 months of Amazon Music (valued at $50 with Prime) for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad-free music and podcasts with unlimited skips. Plus, enjoy spatial audio and HD-quality playback.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial at Amazon

New subscribers get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99 per month thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership, which reduces it to $12 each month.

Amazon Prime Gaming: 6 free bonus games at Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day, Prime members can now claim bonus free games from Prime Gaming: Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM, and Dungeon of the ENDLESS: Definitive Edition. What's more, Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada can save up to 50% on the Luna Controller, and select Luna Controller and Fire TV device bundles from now through July 8 when Prime Day 2025 starts.