7 best early Prime Day 2025 MacBook deals to shop now
See today's best pre-Prime Day MacBook deals from Amazon and its competitors.
Block your calendars, Apple fans! Amazon's yearly Prime Day summer sale takes place from July 8 to 11. Yep, you read that right, Prime Day 2025 will be a four-day smorgasbord of deals.
As always, you can expect to see some unprecedented Prime Day MacBook deals. And not just on Amazon. There will be Prime Day alternative deals on MacBooks at Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. During Prime last year, I saw discounts of up to $700 on MacBooks.
Expect this year's Prime Day MacBook deals to be on par.
If you want to buy a macOS laptop at a student discount price or better, Prime Day is one of the best sales to shop. This is when we typically see Black Friday-like discounts on MacBooks, just in time for back-to-school season.
Apple is leading the charge with a limited-time offer that's hard to refuse. If you are a student or faculty member, from now through September 30, you can get free AirPods, a Magic Mouse, a Magic Keyboard, or a Magic Trackpad when you buy a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro at the Apple Education Store.
Prices start from $899 for the 5-star rated MacBook Air M4. It's the Editor's Choice best-value MacBook for most people.
The cheapest MacBook deal you can get now is the 2020 MacBook Air M1 for $649 ($350 off) at Walmart. While we don't typically recommend products over 2 years old, it's still a great value if you want a sub-$700 laptop.
Explore more summer savings with Amazon's early Prime Day deals and browse my recommended early Prime Day MacBook deals below.
Best early Prime Day 2025 MacBook deals — Quick links
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter: was $59 now $39 at Amazon
- Apple Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable: was $129 now $76 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $799 at B&H (ends June 22)
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $849 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 15: was $1,199 now $1,035 at PC Richard
- Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,399 at Best Buy
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,426 at PC Richard
Best early Prime Day 2025 MacBook deals
One of the cheapest MacBook deals you can get comes from Best Buy with $100 off the 512GB model M2 MacBook Air. This is a great deal, considering it fetched a smooth $1,200 when it launched back in 2022. Despite its age, the M2 MacBook Pro is still a solid performing laptop for productivity and play in 2025.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
This MacBook deal from B&H takes $300 off the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $999
Amazon takes $150 off the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air for a limited time. It's not the lowest price ever for this configuration, but it's still a nice savings. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $999
One of the best MacBook deals from B&H knocks $400 off last year's 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $899
Among today's MacBook deals you'll find $164 in savings on the latest M4 MacBook Air 15 at PC Richard. You'll see in our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its strong performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and class-leading webcam. We also found its battery life impressive, it lasted 15 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Amazon $1,049 | Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049
PC Richard takes $173 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Key specs: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: Amazon $1,449 | B&H $1,449 | Best Buy $1,599
One of the best MacBook deals from Best Buy takes $500 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro for a limited time. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
Key specs: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 1-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS
Price check: B&H $1,499
Early Prime Day 2025 Macbook deals at retailers
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
