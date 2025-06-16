Top 9 early Prime Day Apple deals: Save up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads, and headphones!

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale might still be a month away, but early deals are already popping up, including up to $150 off on Apple tech!

Some of my favorite daily driver devices are from Apple, like the iPad 11, which offers fantastic bang for your buck. Apple gear can be great, but it can also be pricey. That's why I highly recommend you wait for sales to roll around to save hard-earned cash.

For instance, right now you can pick up the iPad 11 for just $299, a $50 discount off the regular price. The Magic Keyboard Folio is also $50 off, so you can save a total of $100 on a budget-friendly laptop alternative. I had a surprisingly good experience with this combo, which is likely to get even better with some major upcoming improvements to iPadOS.

Even if you're not an iPad fan, there are still plenty of great deals you can snag right now on M4 MacBooks and Apple's full headphones line-up. These devices could sell out during Prime Day, so you might want to pick them up now ahead of that big sale.

Top 9 early Prime Day deals on MacBooks, iPads, and headphones