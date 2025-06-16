Top 9 early Prime Day Apple deals: Save up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads, and headphones!
Snag some new Apple gear for less with these discounts from Amazon
Amazon's annual Prime Day sale might still be a month away, but early deals are already popping up, including up to $150 off on Apple tech!
Some of my favorite daily driver devices are from Apple, like the iPad 11, which offers fantastic bang for your buck. Apple gear can be great, but it can also be pricey. That's why I highly recommend you wait for sales to roll around to save hard-earned cash.
For instance, right now you can pick up the iPad 11 for just $299, a $50 discount off the regular price. The Magic Keyboard Folio is also $50 off, so you can save a total of $100 on a budget-friendly laptop alternative. I had a surprisingly good experience with this combo, which is likely to get even better with some major upcoming improvements to iPadOS.
Even if you're not an iPad fan, there are still plenty of great deals you can snag right now on M4 MacBooks and Apple's full headphones line-up. These devices could sell out during Prime Day, so you might want to pick them up now ahead of that big sale.
See also: Amazon Prime Day 2025: When it starts and what to expect
Top 9 early Prime Day deals on MacBooks, iPads, and headphones
Specs: Apple M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Our review: ★★★★★, Editor's Choice
Price check: $1,599 @ Apple
Specs: Apple M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Price check: $2,499 @ Apple
Specs: Apple M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, Center Stage camera
Our review: ★★★★★, Editor's Choice
Price check: $999 @ Apple
Specs: Apple A16 chip, 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, compatible with Magic Keyboard Folio, compatible with Apple Pencil USB-C
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Price check: $349 @ Apple
Specs: Apple M3 chip, 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, compatible with Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, compatible with Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil Pro
Price check: $599 @ Apple
Specs: Apple M4 chip, 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, 256GB of storage, 12MP front camera, 12MP back camera, LiDAR sensor, compatible with Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, compatible with Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil Pro
Price check: $999 @ Apple
Specs: Active Noice Cancelling, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging
Price check: $179 @ Apple
Also available for $99 without Active Noise Cancelling
Specs: Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, built-in Hearing Aid Mode
Price check: $249 @ Apple
Specs: Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, matching case
Price check: $549 @ Apple
