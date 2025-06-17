B&H is selling this $2,000 M3 MacBook Pro for $1,399, and it's never been cheaper

Apple fans, listen up! I just found the lowest price M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal ahead of Prime Day. For a limited time, you can get the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,399 at B&H.

Previously priced at $1,999, that's a whopping $600 off and its lowest price ever. I track deals for a living, and I rarely see this MacBook Pro priced so cheap. The last time it hit this record low price was in March of this year on Amazon.

Browse: B&H's entire sale

As far as Prime Day-worthy MacBook deals, this is one of the best in town. It's also $380 cheaper than B&H's current price for the latest M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM.

Launched in late 2023, the M3 MacBook Pro series was replaced by Apple's latest M4 Pro-powered MacBooks seven months ago. Though it's technically been dethroned, the M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. Especially now.

Over its predecessor, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's beneficial to power users and creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

At $600 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM is the cheaper alternative to the M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM.

This deal ends June 18 at 11:59 pm ET, so don't dilly-dally too long!

Today's best M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal