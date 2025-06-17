B&H is selling this $2,000 M3 MacBook Pro for $1,399, and it's never been cheaper
B&H just shaved $600 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and 18GB of RAM.
Apple fans, listen up! I just found the lowest price M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal ahead of Prime Day. For a limited time, you can get the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,399 at B&H.
Previously priced at $1,999, that's a whopping $600 off and its lowest price ever. I track deals for a living, and I rarely see this MacBook Pro priced so cheap. The last time it hit this record low price was in March of this year on Amazon.
As far as Prime Day-worthy MacBook deals, this is one of the best in town. It's also $380 cheaper than B&H's current price for the latest M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM.
Launched in late 2023, the M3 MacBook Pro series was replaced by Apple's latest M4 Pro-powered MacBooks seven months ago. Though it's technically been dethroned, the M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. Especially now.
Over its predecessor, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's beneficial to power users and creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
At $600 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM is the cheaper alternative to the M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM.
This deal ends June 18 at 11:59 pm ET, so don't dilly-dally too long!
Today's best M3 Pro MacBook Pro deal
Overview
B&H is slashing $600 off the powerhouse 14-inch Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro for a limited time. This deal ends June 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Release date: November 2023
Price history: At $1,399, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is reduced to an all-time low price as seen on Amazon earlier this year.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 18GB of RAM, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 5, macOS
Price check: Amazon $1,799 | Best Buy $1,599
Reviews: We didn't get to test the exact laptop; however, its successor earned a 5-star rating from us. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive. Only cheaper.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ (M4 Pro)
Buy it if: You're looking for a powerful laptop to help you breeze through power-hungry productivity demands. This M3 MacBook Pro is suitable for video editing, photo editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for simple general tasks like creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. See our laptop buying guide for more options.
