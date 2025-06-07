WWDC 2025 LIVE: The latest updates from Apple on iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apps

Refresh

There's still some hope for WWDC Although the mood has been gloomy around WWDC this year due to its reported lack of major news, the event could be a low-key banger for millions of iOS power users. Here’s why: Key updates to iOS apps that many Apple users use daily appear to be coming. Messages, Notes, and CarPlay will all see updates, reports 9 to 5 Mac in an exclusive report published this week. Messages will get live translation thanks to AI. Messages may also get a polls feature. Apple Music will have animated album art that will show up on the lock screen. In Notes, you’ll be able to export your content into Markdown. Chances are, if you use Markdown code and Apple Notes, you’re crying tears of joy right now. It’ll be a cause for celebration for a dedicated bunch. CarPlay is an essential tool for iPhone users who drive, and in iOS 26, the look of CarPlay will get a long-overdue new look.

Is Apple taking another shot at video games? (Image credit: Future) Apple recently acquired RAC7, the two-person operation behind the cute and very fun Sneaky Sasquatch, which won the Apple Arcade award for Game of the Year in 2020. It is often in the top 10 of the most popular games on Apple Arcade. Apple’s acquisition of Vancouver-based RAC7 might’ve been the first shoe to drop for a new pivot to gaming. A report from Bloomberg says Apple will debut a stand-alone app for video games (right now Apple Arcade is a tab in the App Store) that will show up in MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV, and, of course, the iPhone. Bloomberg reports that this stand-alone app will replace Game Center and promote Apple Arcade, the $6.99/month service that enables users to play games like Sneaky Sasquatch.

iPadOS might get a big upgrade (Image credit: Apple) Along with iOS 26, we're also expecting to see the 19th version of iPad OS, which will be called iPad OS 26. We expect it to arrive with a slate of updates similar to the iOS system's. It could get the same visual overhaul that iOS 19 receives, but there's also a chance that this could be the year iOS and iPadOS really diverge if Apple decides to move iPadOS closer to its Mac operating system. As someone who has used an iPad as a laptop replacement, I have to admit I'm on board with the latter. While iPadOS shouldn't be completely melted into macOS, it would be nice to have better file management and a more laptop-like interface for using iPads with a Magic Keyboard and a mouse. Aside from visual changes, iPadOS 26 will likely get some of the same updates as iOS 26, including Apple Intelligence updates and AI-powered battery life optimization. We could also see improvements to Stage Manager, which seems especially likely if Apple debuts a more Mac-like iPadOS.

What next with MacOS? (Image credit: Apple) Another announcement that's a lock for WWDC 2025 is the 16th edition of macOS, which will be called macOS 26, Apple has consistently given its macOS updates California-themed names over the past several years, and there are still dozens of likely candidates they haven't used, so it's hard to predict which one macOS 26 will get. The possibilities include Redwood, Mammoth, Condor, and Shasta. Regardless of the name, we expect macOS 26 to get a visual overhaul similar to iOS/iPadOS 26. MacOS 26 may look more like its iPhone and iPad counterparts this year, especially if Apple takes inspiration from visionOS. Changes could include circular app icons, translucent windows, and simplified navigation. Additionally, some features from iOS 26 could carry over to macOS, like AI-powered battery optimization and any Apple Intelligence updates.

WatchOS jumping up to WatchOS 26 While it might not be the star of the show, the Apple Watch is expected to receive an update with the 12th edition of watchOS, which will be called watchOS 26, at WWDC 2025. Like this year's other software updates, this update will feature major visual changes. Those visual updates will probably also include more Apple Intelligence features, which the Watch hasn't seen much of yet. For instance, we might get AI-powered health and fitness tools integrated into watchOS or AI-scripted replies to texts. Of course, the Apple Watch will also be able to take advantage of the upcoming Siri update, but as mentioned above, we might not see that until well into 2026, even if it's announced at this year's WWDC.

iOS 19 changing to iOS 26 (Image credit: Future) One announcement that's all but certain to appear at WWDC 2025 is the 19th version of iOS, called iOS 26. WWDC is mainly a software-focused event, and iOS is Apple's most widely used platform, so it's always part of the main keynote. Rumors so far hint that iOS 26 could include some major changes, specifically an overhaul to iOS's visual style, which we haven't seen since iOS 7. Some images leaked back in March claiming to show those visual changes, but Apple analyst Mark Gurman refuted them in a Threads post, specifically stating they "aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC." So, while it sounds like visual changes to iOS are likely, it's still up in the air how extensive those changes will be and how they'll look.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The Apple Vision Pro has struggled to catch on since it launched in February 2024, but Apple is still diligently supporting it with software updates, which could lead to a rumored pair of smart glasses on the horizon. So, it's no surprise that WWDC 2025 will likely include a look at the third edition of visionOS, which will be called visionOS 26. Interestingly, it sounds like the big visual updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS may have taken some inspiration from visionOS, so this OS might not change as much as the others in the Apple lineup. Even so, it will likely still get a mention in the keynote and possibly a sneak peek at any upcoming apps and movies made for Vision Pro.

Let's talk about Apple Intelligence (Image credit: Apple) Apple first announced Apple Intelligence at last year's WWDC, so we expect to see Apple spotlight some updates to its struggling AI platform during this year's keynote. Apple Intelligence got off to a rough start this year, with features slow to roll out and the critical Siri overhaul nowhere in sight. Delays with Apple Intelligence even caused a leadership shake-up at Apple, which will hopefully lead to more features and quicker updates, including the promised LLM Siri update. One feature we could see at WWDC 2025 is a rumored feature that uses AI to optimize battery life in iOS 26. This is a refreshingly practical feature that I can see many iPhone users appreciating (myself included). Hopefully, we'll also get a transparent timeline for when to expect the new-and-improved Siri.

Will we see the Mac Pro M4 Ultra? Hardware announcements at WWDC are hit or miss. WWDC is mainly for software announcements, but Apple occasionally throws a product reveal into the mix, especially if it's a device that doesn't follow Apple's typical pattern of hardware updates. One such device we could see this year is the Mac Pro M4 Ultra. Apple's top-of-the-line Max and Ultra versions of its M-series chip tend to run at least a year or so behind its more mainstream base and Pro versions. We finally got the M3 Ultra in March with the new Mac Studio, but the M4 Ultra is not publicly available yet. It's possible that could change at WWDC this year. However, an M4 Ultra Mac Pro won't come cheap, especially with Trump administration tariffs shaking up Apple's pricing across its product line-up.

A slim chance of glasses — though don't bet on it While hardware announcements are unlikely at WWDC, a surprise product reveal is possible. Wild card announcements have happened in the past, like with the Apple Vision Pro. There's a slim chance that this year's presentation could include a sneak peek at a rumored pair of AI smart glasses Apple is developing. Google just unveiled a pair of Android-powered glasses at Google I/O, so this would be a good time for Apple to reveal its own glasses to keep up with the competition. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple aims to launch its glasses by the end of 2026, so a reveal could be a bit early. It's not impossible, though, especially right after Google I/O.