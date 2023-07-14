Back to school sales 2023: Best deals, student discounts

Back to school sales start now with post-Prime Day deals for students and educators. So if you want to beat the rush and start checking items off your back to school wish list now, it's a great time to save.

We're currently seeing solid discounts on back to school tech at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others. There are tons of lingering Prime Day deals on laptops still available. What's more, students, parents, and teachers net extra savings with exclusive college student discounts.

Back to school Apple Education Store deals instantly discounts MacBooks and iPads. Pricing for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,199. That's $100 off its $1,299 list price and one of the best MacBook deals you can get. Students, educators and faculty can also get the latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air for $1,199. For a limited time, receive a gift card valued up to $150 with your purchase.

And that's just one example of the best back to school sales going on right now. From laptops to webcams, here are today's best deals on back-to-school essentials.

Back to school sales 2023

Laptops

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Students save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,249 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a packs a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD storage. You may also get it from Samsung for the same price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $883 @ Amazon

Save $116 on the Surface Laptop 5 — Microsoft latest flagship laptop. The fully loaded Surface Laptop 5 has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its hardware specs is a 512GB solid state drive.

HP Envy x360: $1,119 $1,019 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the HP Envy x360 with this awesome 2-in-1 laptop deal. This laptop packs a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Acer Aspire 5, one of the best budget laptops around. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows Home 11 in S mode, it's streamlined for speed and security which makes if great for students.

Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 via Amazon's on page coupon. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $429 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: $549 $389 @ Amazon

Save $160 on the Microsoft Surface Go 3 from top-rated Amazon seller Beach Camera. It's a peppy 2 in 1 tablet that comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage and uses Intel Integrated graphics. The 10.5-inch tablet also comes with a keyboard and has a FHD (1080p) webcam.

Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $329 @ Amazon

Save $26 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. This particular tablet has no lockscreen ads.

Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Gigabyte G27FC A 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Gigabyte G27FC A Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 27-inch (1920 x 1080) display at 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response. This 1500R curvature monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gaming. Newegg has it for the same price.

Asus ZenScreen OLED: $349 $249 @Amazon

Save $100 on this Asus ZenScreen OLED portable monitor. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p OLED display with 1ms response time, auto-rotation, and AsusSmart Case. Mini HDMI port and 3 x USB Type-C ports offer easy cable management and setup.

Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor C1422H: $359 $289 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Dell Portable Monitor for a second screen experience. Enjoy dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. This 14-inch 1080p 300-nit display connects to your laptop via USB and supplies you with 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode ports. At just 1.3 pounds, it easily fits into your bag or backpack. It's the perfect companion for your Dell XPS or Dell Inspiron laptop.

Storage

Toshiba Canvio Flex 2TB Portable External Hard Drive: $74 $60 @ Amazon

Save $14 on the Toshiba Canvio Flex Portable External Hard Drive. Ready to go out of the box, it's formatted for Windows PC, Mac and devices with USB-C connectivity.

WD My Passport 500GB SSD: $119 $59 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the WD My Passport 500GB SSD lets you carry and access your files anywhere. It delivers read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. Sporting a bold metal design, the My Passport is shock and vibration resistant, withstanding drops from up to 6.5ft. This SSD works with Windows and MacOS laptops. USB 3.2 Gen-2 ready, it comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor for broad compatibility.

AOC C32G2E 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the AOC C32G2E 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor. Optimized for immersive gameplay, it has a 1500R curvature 31.5 inch (1920 x 1080) antiglare WLED panel, 250 nits of brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. This is one of the best gaming monitors for shooter, action, eSports, FPS (eSports), beat 'em up and racing games. Snag it now for its best price yet.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods at Amazon. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $179 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods. B&H has them for the same price.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: $199 $99 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth wireless headphones. They feature 30 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging, Active noise canceling and work with your phones virtual assistant.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless: $349 $159 @ Amazon

Save 54% on the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus for Prime Day. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Price check: $149 at Best Buy Cheaper alternative: Beats Studio Buds for $89

Smartwatches

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $269 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $169 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Fitbit Versa 4 and nab for its lowest price ever. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. Not to be outdone, Walmart mirrors this deal.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $379 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body composition data, advanced sleep coaching, enhanced GPS and improved battery life.

Garmin Instinct Solar 45mm: $249 $174 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Garmin Instinct Solar with Prime. It has Solar charging capabilities, wellness and energy monitoring, smart features, custom power managing settings, water resistance, GPS capabilities, and meets the U.S. Military Standard 810 for resistances in shock, water and thermal.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unlocked: $1,059 $959 @ Amazon

Save $100 on an unlocked model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at Amazon. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 in this deal features a 6.7 inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED 2X display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $449 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 7a was already an absolute steal at launch, solidifying itself as the ultimate consumer-friendly choice for those seeking to balance cost and performance. Not only did we give this phone a perfect 5/5 score, but Laptop Mag truly believes it is the best phone for most people.

OnePlus 11 5G 128GB Unlocked: $699 $599 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440) 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 3rd gen Hasselblad camera for mobile with 50MP sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 32MP telephoto sensor.

Motorola razr+ (Invite-only): $999 $849 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Motorola razr+ unlocked at Amazon. The newly released phone features a game-changing 3.6-inch external display and a massive 6.9-inch internal display when unfolded. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor this is a true foldable flagship at an affordable price with this invite-only deal.

Webcams

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: $39 $24 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Logitech C270 HD for a limited time. Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. It's built-in noise-reducing microphone lets be heard loud and clear.

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 Webcam: $39 $23 @ Amazon

Currently, Amazon is slashing $16 off the LifeCam HD-3000 from Microsoft. This true HD camera gives you bright and colorful video, and makes it easy to post to your favorite social sites. It offers crystal-clear audio thanks to a built-in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.

Razer Kiyo: $99 $69 @ GameStop

Currently $30 off, the Razer Kiyo is one of the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light.

USB hubs

Plugable USB-C Hub 7-in-1: $39 $29 @ Amazon

The 7-in-1 Plugable USB-C Hub is a must have accessory for your laptop. It instantly adds 7 connectivity ports to your notebook. You get 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port. The Plugable USB-C Hub works with USB Type-C compatible MacBooks, Chromebooks, Windows notebooks.

Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210: $22 $16 @ Amazon

Save $6 on the Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210. It holds laptops up to 15.6 inches and features a sleek, minimalist design. Besides a laptop compartment, it has a spacious compartment and quick access front zippered pocket. Its quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps allow for comfortable travel. Water-repellent, lightweight and durable, it's a great everyday backpack for college students.

Backpacks

Dell Pro Slim Laptop Backpack 15: $49 $39 @ Dell

Keep your laptop, tablet and everyday essentials securely protected within the eco-friendly Dell Pro Slim Backpack 15 (PO1520PS), a slim-fit backpack designed for work and beyond.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6" Laptop Urban Backpack: $59 $45 @ Lenovo

Save $14 on the Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6-inch Laptop Urban Backpack at Lenovo. The bag's inner quilted padded sleeve fits laptops up to 15.6-inches. Great for school, work, and travel, it's durable, lightweight, and has a spacious interior. This Multi-functional backpack features an anti-theft pocket to secure valuables and high-quality fabric exterior with stylish PU leather accents.

Laptop Backpack Sale: up to 65% off @ Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is having a huge blowout sale on backpacks for your back to school needs. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on laptop backpacks from Duchamp, Jordan, Hershel, Swissgear and more.

Furniture

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair. With its high back, adjustable lumbar support, headrest, and seat cushion, it's comfortable and customizable.

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk: $299 $179 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk via Amazon's on-page coupon. This computer workstation is height adjustable from 28 to 47.6 inches and affords you a spacious 48 x 350 inch desktop area. We reviewed similar Flexispot height adjustable desk and rated it 4 out of 5-stars. It won us over with its customization options and ergonomic design.

Flash Furniture Merritt Standing Desk: $339 $269 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Flash Furniture Merritt Standing Desk in Dark Wood Grain. It features an ergonomic design, caster type wheel for easy movement, and supports up to 120 pounds. Pneumatic levers on both sides of the tabletop make it easy to adjust the height up to 40.75 inches.

Insignia Electric Standing Desk: $299 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on this Insignia Electric Standing Desk. Powered controls make it easy to raise the desk to to adjust the height from 28.7 inched to 48.4 inches. The desk features a sturdy construction made of a steel frame with tabletop supports up to 110 pounds.

Student discounts

Prime Eligible College Essentials: Computers and accessories

Amazon's back to school sale for Prime Student members offers deals on a range of Prime eligible college essentials. Save and get free same-day or one-day delivery on select laptops, tablets and accessories like WiFi routers, external storage, USBC hubs, and more.

Amazon Student Discounts: 6 month free trial

Prime Student is Amazon's affordable membership service for actively enrolled college students. It costs just $7.49 a month, which is half the price of a standard Prime account. Students get all the perks of Prime like free same-day delivery, access to exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon Music and Video streaming services.

Lenovo Student Discounts: extra 5% off sitewide @ Lenovo

Students, teachers and parents can take an extra 5% sitewide on select Lenovo products. Save big on the brand's ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad. Register now at Lenovo to save on back to school laptops, tablets and peripherals. Once verified, your student discount will automatically appear in your shopping cart.

Dell Student Discounts: save up to $200 @ Dell

Save on laptops, monitors, and accessories at Dell. Students can take advantage of Dell's trade in program to upgrade to the latest devices. Students save an additional 10% on select Dell products.

Razer Student Discounts: up to 15% off @ Razer

Students who register for Razer's Student Education program receive up to 15% off Razer gear. Save on Razer PC components, laptops, monitors and gaming chairs.

Surface Devices: up save up to $600 @ Microsoft Store

Students, parents and teachers save up to $600 on select Microsoft Surface devices. Now is a great time to pick up up a Surface Laptop or versatile Surface Pro tablet for less. Plus, save on accessories like the Surface Type Cover, Surface Pen, Surface Arc Mouse, and more.