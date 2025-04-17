Best Buy's Spring Sale ends soon: here are the 23 best tech deals I found

The Best Buy Spring Sale is now on, offering huge discounts on just about every form of technology out there. We've done some digging and found 23 of the best deals on everything from laptops, monitors, TVs, tablets, headphones, and PC accessories.

We've made sure there's something for everyone here, with budget laptops like the over 50% price drop on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, all the way up to deals on premium gaming rigs like the Alienware x16 R2, which is on sale for nearly $1000 off the usual price.

Apple fans are eating well too, with $200 off the MacBook Air M2, $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4, and $60 off the AirPods Pro 2, to name just a few.

Those are just a few examples of the savings you can find over at Best Buy right now. For more great deals, check out our list below.

Best Buy Spring Sale — Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1: was $1,049 now $749 at Best Buy Save $300: If you want a versatile 2-in-1 laptop with modern hardware for a reasonable price, the Lenovo Yoga 7i is the laptop for you. We tested the Ultra 5 version of the Yoga 7i Gen 9 (aka a weaker model) and loved that it's lightweight, has solid battery life, and the performance is ideal for day-to-day multitasking. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,449 at Best Buy Save $150: This is the best iteration of the MacBook Pro, and one of the best laptops money can buy right now, and as an added bonus, you can have it for less money than usual with this sale. In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024) review, we gave it a perfect five stars, praising the great performance, beautiful display, unmatched build quality, and amazing battery life. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $399 now $189 at Best Buy Save $210: When you're buying a super cheap laptop, our advice is always this: don't buy a $200 laptop, buy a $400 laptop that's on sale for $200. This is a great little machine that's ideal for students or anyone who just needs something for browsing the web, streaming videos, and doing some work. At over 50% off, it's a steal too. Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

HP 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: was $579 now $349 at Best Buy Save $230: Another great deal on a budget laptop that brings it down from "pretty cheap" to "absolute bargain" territory. It's got great specs (for the price) and even has a touch screen display. Sure, it's not going to get much gaming done, but if you want a workhorse laptop for cheap, this is a great option. Features: 15.6 inch (1366 x 768) LED touch screen display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU, Integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best Buy Spring Sale — gaming laptops

Alienware x16 R2: was $2,699 now $1,774 at Best Buy Save $925: Finally, a laptop deal for the gamers, and what a deal. Nearly $1000 off this gaming powerhouse from everyone's favorite extraterrestrial gaming brand. In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we loved the strong gaming performance, solid battery life, and great thermals. We were also very pleasantly surprised by the keyboard and touchpad. Our main complaint was that lofty price tag, but knocking a grand off makes that pill much easier to swallow. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD. FHD RGB + IR camera with microphone, Windows 11 Home

Best Buy Spring Sale — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi) w/S-Pen: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Save $100: While the A9+ above is a great budget tablet, the S10+ is Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro, and it's one of the best Android tablet options out there. It's got a beautiful AMOLED display, plenty of power under the hood, and a long battery life. It also comes with the stylus included, which is a great addition for creatives. You can save $100, or get an extra $50 off with a My Best Buy Plus membership, bringing the price down to just $849. Key specs: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (microSD expandable via up to 1.5TB, quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi-Fi): was $219 now $159 at Best Buy Save $60: If you're looking for an iPad alternative that won't break the bank, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great Android counterpart. It's a fantastic all-rounder that's great for watching movies, browsing the web, checking in on social media, or playing games. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touchscreen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Save $100: The iPad Pro M4 features Apple's blazing-fast M4 chip, which is up to 50% faster than the older M2 model and uses just half the power. It's also rocking 4x the GPU performance of its predecessor for gaming and video editing. Features: 11-inch (2420 x 1668) Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB RAM, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard

Apple 13-inch iPad Air M2: was $899 now $799 at Best Buy Save $100: The iPad Air M2 is an excellent, lightweight tablet with a powerful processor, gorgeous screen, and epic battery life.



With all that said, the M3 version is out now, and it's not much more expensive (the same memory specs will cost you $899), so we'd probably recommend going for that if you have an extra $100 to spend. If you're looking to save some pennies though, this is a great deal. Features: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB RAM, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard

Best Buy Spring Sale — Headphones, headsets & earbuds

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless DTS Headphones: was $279 now $199 at Best Buy Save $80: In our humble opinion, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best gaming headsets out there. We'd happily recommend it at full price, so $80 off is a no-brainer. It offers high quality audio, comfortable design, and comes with it's own dedicated DAC and Amp. What's not to love?

Bose Ultra: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50: A decent discount on the earbuds we described them as a "a revolutionary listening experience" in our Bose Ultra review. Unlike most earbuds which market themselves on their ANC and removing the rest of the world, these take the opposite approach. You get amazing audio, but can still hear what's going on around you - ideal for wearing at work, or when you're out for a run.

Best Buy Spring Sale — TVs & monitors

Samsung 85-inch Q60D 4K TV: was $1,699 now $999 at Best Buy Save $700: Looking to upgrade your living room entertainment set-up to create your own home theater experience? You'll struggle to find better bang for your buck than this 85-inch QLED 4K display from Samsung. A high-quality 85-inch TV from a reputable manufacturer for under $1000 would have been a fever dream a few years ago, and now there it is. Features: 85-inch 4K (2160p) QLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+

Samsung Odyssey G6 (G60SD) 27-inch monitor: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Save $200: The bigger more expensive cousin of the budget monitor above, the GS60D is an upgrade in every way. More resolution, higher frame rates, lower response times and it's an OLED panel to boot. You're paying more for all that good stuff, but with this deal at least you're paying $200 less. Features: QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display, 360Hz refresh rate, 0.03 milliseconds response time, FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung Odyssey G30D 24-inch monitor: was $199 now $119 at Best Buy Save $80: Get your game on with this excellent 1080p gaming monitor from Samsung. It's got 180Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time that's ideal for competitive gaming, while the full range of tilt, pivot, and swivel options should help you play in comfort. Features: 24-inch (1920 x 1080) LED display, 180Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, AMD FreeSync.

Best Buy Spring Sale — PC accessories

Meta Quest 3S: was $299 now $269 at Best Buy Save $30: Join the VR craze without spending top dollar thanks to the Meta Quest 3S. it's a shockingly affordable VR headset at MSRP, so this $30 discount is just the icing on the virtual cake. The Quest 3S headset offers improved tracking over the Quest 3, and it's powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor. As a deal sweetener, you also get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow with a free three-month trial of Meta Quest+. Features: Fresnel optics, LCD (1832 x 1920, 120Hz, 20PPD) display, 4MP RGB passthrough for mixed reality content, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4324 mAh battery, Touch Pro VR controllers.

Corsair K70 CORE: was $99 now $69 at Best Buy Save $30: Get a quality mechanical keyboard at a very nice price with this tenkeyless K70 CORE from Corsair. It uses CORSAIR MLX Red switches, comes with a 6-foot USB-A cable for connection, and offers all the RGB that we know you want.